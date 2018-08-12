WATCH: Vince Cable at the #PeoplesVote Bristol rally – We can win this

Vince went to Bristol yesterday to speak to the People’s Vote rally. His message was one of confidence and optimism – that the tide was turning in our favour and we could win a People’s vote.

Watch highlights here:

He said:

The situation has changed, the facts have changed. We were all told the British government was going to save vast amounts of money. We now know that’s not the case: there’s the £40 billion divorce settlement, the economy’s slowing down, there’s less money for the NHS.

We were told it was simple – it’s actually proving unbelievably complicated… Another thing that’s happened in the last two years is Trump. The whole premise of Britain embarking on some buccaneering free trading adventure around the world as a country independent of the EU has been completely negated by Trump’s protectionist agenda. This has made a complete and utter nonsense of it.

So our position in arguing against Brexit and for a peoples vote is now stronger than ever.

But we have to work together; we have to work across party frontiers. I happen to be the leader of a party that is fully committed to fighting Brexit. But there are speakers here – Dr Sarah Wollaston and Stephen Doughty, Conservative and Labour Party – and they’re brave. They’re having to speak out against their own party leadership, getting a lot of aggro.

And I just want to thank them and thank the people who are showing that kind of independence of mind. It’s absolutely essential that we stick together, we fight together, we work as a team – and this is now happening.

This is a campaign that we can win. Keep fighting, keep campaigning and we will win at the end of this.