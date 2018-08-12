Study says that a majority of UK constituencies now back staying in the EU

The Observer today suggests that as many as 112 seats may have changed from Leave to Remain.
In findings that could have a significant impact on the parliamentary battle of Brexit later this year, the study concludes that most seats in Britain now contain a majority of voters who want to stay in the EU.
The analysis, one of the most comprehensive assessments of Brexit sentiment since the referendum, suggests the shift has been driven by doubts among Labour voters who backed Leave.
As a result, the trend is starkest in the north of England and Wales – Labour heartlands in which Brexit sentiment appears to be changing. The development will heap further pressure on Jeremy Corbyn to soften the party’s opposition to reconsidering Britain’s EU departure.
What will Corbyn, a lifelong opponent of the EU, do now? Will he bow to the evidence that Labour voters are flocking to stay in the EU or will he hold firm in his opposition even to the customs union and single market.
And what will those in the Labour Party do if he refuses to budge his position? Especially those in Labour seats who are now backing Remain?
All this does is ramp up pressure for a change in course, for a People’s Vote. I have been pleasantly surprised by the People’s Vote campaign. It may be the grandchild of the dreadful Stronger In campaign that lost the referendum, but it seems to have learned some valuable lessons. In recent weeks, we’ve seen people like former Leave voter Danny Dyer, who now backs Remain, and Gary Lineker announce their support for a People’s Vote. This, of course, is what the Lib Dems have been calling for for two years and everyone has now caught up with our position.
We are now in a situation where:
The Leave campaign has been found to have cheated. And broken the law.
Successive polls suggest support for a vote on the deal
We’re talking about having to stockpile food and medicine – neither of which actually work as a solution – in the event of the no deal Brexit that the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks is “nothing to be frightened of.” Tell that to someone who needs certain drugs to keep them alive. Tell that to someone who loves the person who needs those drugs.
Let’s face it, we all love someone who needs drugs for heart conditions, for Diabetes, for Epilepsy, for whom the supply post no-deal Brexit is far from assured.
Vince had this to say:
Whether someone voted to leave or stay in the EU in 2016, nearly everyone is disillusioned by the mess the Conservatives have made of Brexit.
This research is yet more compelling evidence that the British people must be given the final say on any – or no – Brexit deal. The shallow argument against giving the people their say diminishes towards nothingness with every passing day.
Seriously, if you bought a toaster that turned out to be dodgy and not living up to the wild claims about it (£350 million a week for the NHS, anyone?), you would take it back to the shop, get a refund, swear never to go back to that shop again and get on with your life. The very least we deserve, after being sold a very dodgy Brexit product indeed, is the chance to think again when it has become clear that using it would put our lives and livelihoods in danger. I think that the refund in this case should come with compensation – a bold and radical programme of reforms and rebuilding this country so that people aren’t just left to struggle with poor and expensive housing on low incomes and insecure jobs, that it seems like those who are rich and powerful face consequences when they do wrong or don’t pay enough tax. Investing in public services doesn’t feel so pricy when you consider that what we get out of it is a happier, less divided country.
Today’s study is another stepping stone that builds the bridge to a vote on the deal. We need to keep up that pressure in the coming weeks and months and demand that the Government and the so-called Labour opposition change course. The course of this country should be guided by the people and not the right wing of the Conservative Party.
Is there a full list of seats available?
I am represented by Frank Field MP who often cites the reason he voted slavishly for a hard Brexit is because it’s what his constituents in Birkenhead want (estimated leave vote was 51-49)
I think I can see Birkenhead highlighted on the map but want to be sure.
Now people know they were lied to with no extra money for the NHS and thousands of jobs under threat not to mention food supply chains broken it’s no surprise minds are changing.
I have just read the article in the Observer on this. The approach of the study is very similar to the YouGov model which turned out to be getting more accurate results than standard polling in the 2017 election. If it is as accurate this time it should make some Labour MPs rethink their tactics. It is disappointing that leading Conservatives are more concerned about their own career ambitions than the future of the country and that many Labour MPs seem to be more concerned about keeping their seats.
No constituencies backed or voted against the EU. The referendum was a head count based on one person one vote counting exactly the same throughout Britain. The count was organised within boundaries for convenience and for no other reason. It was not a in any shape or form a parliamentary election. The notion that this or that ward voted for this or that is distortion based on the misleading use of electoral boundaries .
We do need a list of the seats. This gives an indication of where we should be using resources
Glenn,
you are right: the survey shows that there is now a NATIONAL majority for remain, no matter how you slice it. But, of course, you will consider that quite irrelevant, because it is a post June 23, 2016 will of the people. The shift will continue, as the coming news flow will be all bad for Brexit. In the end, you and fellow religious Brexiters will stand no chance.
Can this Party please move on from Brexit.
We seem to be honing in on Brexit to the exclusion of just about everything else. This cannot be good for this Party.
Time to think of other issues important to the public. The voting public is not fixated on this just one issue
“On Saturday Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said those opponents had to work together to bring about a chance for people to have another say. “We have to work across party frontiers,” he said”
So why is the party telling activists not to use the phrase ‘people’s vote’? It is the commonly used shorthand by people across parties.
According to whom @OnceALibDem? I have heard the party’s Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake MP telling activists this summer that People’s Vote is the term we should use.
We’re ready to move on @libDemer as Caron makes clear in her article when she writes:
“I think that the refund in this case should come with compensation – a bold and radical programme of reforms and rebuilding this country so that people aren’t just left to struggle with poor and expensive housing on low incomes and insecure jobs …”
This is exactly right – Leavers voted for change and we must ensure that if Brexit doesn’t happen then at least there must be real change in this country, not a return to the status quo. Let’s hope these sentiments find their way into the EU motion to be debated at conference.
LibDemer,
which other issues? Can you provide an economic and budgetary baseline irrespective of Brexit to base your policy-proposals (all of which cost money) on? Nobody can. Somebody must explain to the public that “getting on with Brexit” and addressing their policy-wishes is logically and arithmetically impossible. UK governance is suspended since 2016, and this will continue, either until Brexit is cancelled or far into the 2020s. Until then there will be only crisis-response. Coming Brexit-developments will rule out any sensible policy-debate.
What the LibDems should do is to model the substantial “exit fron Brexit dividend” that would result from a firm remain decision. Easily 30 Billion of additional GDP, and more than 10 Billion incremental tax revenues p.a. A 1% house-value recovery would represent a 60 Billion increase in Britains’ home equity (my estimate would be 5%, i.e. 300 Billion which would happen practically overnight). The to be expected fast recovery of Sterling against Euro and Dollar (10% IMO) would immediately eliminate inflation, and reduce it for the coming years, adding several percentage-points to UK household real incomes. Foreign direct investment as well as new job creation would recover, also representing double digit Billions p.a.
Longer-term: avoiding the 8% GDP shortfall of a hard Brexit over 15 years, as forecast by this same Brexit Government, would represent a cool 320 Billion GBP p.a. That is GBP 5000 (!) per person!!!!!!
Sell this to the British, and then draft your policy-wishlist.
Sorry, I got overexcited: it would be just 160 Billion, or 2500 per person
@libdemer
We cannot ignore Brexit and move on as you suggest, it is the most important issue facing the country today.
What we should be doing is surrounding our Brexit policy with a series of radical measures to tackle the underlining issues in our society.
This starts with a summary of our proposals (both agreed and in debate) in a readable format.
We promote the concept of readable Focus for local issues, but so much of our policy is tied up in the bureaucratic jargon from the FPC.
Caron and Phil Wainewright make the same point, time to move on. Is the Federal party and committees listening
Unless we get a much slicker act together we will stay around 10%
Arnold
I don’t think Brexit will be bad. I think all the evidence is pointing to it being the millennium bug of politics. I don’t think it comes down to project fear either. I think it’s the age of Chicken Little in some pro- EU circles with a lot of panicked people genuinely believing this stuff and they are going to look a bit silly when the sky fails to fall.
Glenn, which evidence?
Can we move on from Brexit. Well even if we did the Tories couldn’t, neither could Labour who are still doing gymnastics on the wall. The media couldn’t either, nor could the economy which is sat paralyised with fear. I’m afraid Brexit consumes all, it was always going to be that way and while the process continues it will remain that way. I know Brexiteers claimed it would be easy but you know what they lied ( shock horror probe, who’d have thunk it). So as Brexit the Elephant continues to dance, I’m afraid we will all be looking with shock and horror as she tangos over sections of society and mashes them into the carpet. The only way to drag people away from the horror show engulfing our country is to stop it and if you don’t well Brexit Nelly will dance faster and faster and more people will scream.
At least one person, interviewed in The Observer, who had previously voted to leave said that, although they had changed their mind, wouldn’t vote in a second referendum. How much use is that? Mind you, only about 37% of those eligible to vote supported Brexit last time – hardly a ringing endorsement.
Given the unease in Europe on several issues, if I were the Commission, I would be getting worried about what the next EU might throw up. So, isn’t it time it rethought its aims if it was counting on surviving? Otherwise it could be facing more referenda in the future.
John Marriott 12th Aug ’18 – 11:15am:
Mind you, only about 37% of those eligible to vote supported Brexit last time – hardly a ringing endorsement.
Only 34.7% voted to Remain. Since 37.4% is larger than 34.7% we’re leaving. That’s how democracy works.
Glenn, the millennium bug was real and only avoided by many thousands of hours of work. I don’t see the same amount of planning going into BREXIT.
Many Brexiteers I know are losing interest, they wouldn’t vote remain they just wouldn’t vote. They always tended to be apathetic and they are sinking back into apathy. There rational isn’t that they like the EU it’s just that the Brexit leadership are as bad. A plague on both your houses is how they see it (I suppose they have a point).
P.S Arnold your asking Brexiteer for evidence you are a card! A Brexiteer doing evidence that would be a novelty.
John Marriott,
everything the EU ever “threw up” came from the Council of Ministers (where the UK has a seat and a veto on everything), not the Commission. The same goes for “its aims”. The Commission is just the EU’s civil service. If we do not grasp these fundamentals of the EU debate, we will never win it in this profoundly misinformed country.
@David Becket There is nothing more important than stopping brexit because it is an absolute disaster for the country. Part of that is doing what should have been done years ago and develop a programme of radical reform – and that includes political reform – to tackle Leave voter’s concerns. They were valid concerns but they blamed the EU rather than our governments.
The EU is now muttering about giving a freedom of movement opt for single market access for goods, if it gave one for associate membership to the EU it would then force a second vote as the terms would have changed, etc.
However, many people enjoy the freedom of movement aspect and want to keep it, so much better to have a ultra tough residence test (with opt outs for front-line personnel) that exclude people from benefits, tax credits, personal tax allowance, social housing etc for the first five or ten years (the latter would mean changing the time to get a UK passport from 5/6 years to 10/12 years) – this would kill low skill immigration whilst making little difference to highly paid immigrants.
It’s so encouraging to read lots of comments in favour of radical reform alongside getting out of Brexit. I am hoping that several of the debates at Conference will allow this to happen and that Vince pulls it all together as a program of radical reform as Caron suggests. I would love to be able to come to conference but illness disables me so I hope you are all attending and get a chance to put your points across.
Are these two Jeff and Glenn from the Isolationist party, they seem to be very anti EU and don’t represent Liberal Democrat values? I have heard of infiltration of the Party before but it seems to be very open on here at times to the point of opposing core policies or is it the last rites of the Orange Bookers. And yes as someone with Crohns disease I do trust EU food standards, EFSA, more than elsewhere and will continue to do so.
I can remember many years talking to Sir Graham Watson on a legal situation with a country in the EU. I still believe in Brexit, I would back it totally. If you become involved with injustice, I’m sure anyone would do the same.
Marcstevens
I’ve been on here donkey’s years. I’m simply one of the 30% of Lib Dems who voted to leave the EU.
All this doom about Brexit is sure hyperbole. Our country has faced challenges before and have managed to overcome them. Talking about Brexit being a national disaster is turning off voters and making the Lib Dems a UKIP in reverse. A fringe party only interested in a single issue.
@Jeff
So, what about the 28% or so who didn’t vote at all? Could we assume that they didn’t care either way, or could we assume that they were more or less in favour of remaining? The government is currently trying on our behalf to do a deal with the EU, as the referendum required them to do; but it’s not going very smoothly, is it? But, as Jess Phillips MP said the other week on ‘Any Questions?’, we decided to leave them, so, why should they want to do us any favours?
As a pragmatic ‘remainer’, who can see the economic advantage (even necessity) of staying outweighing EU’s federalist tendencies, of which we can opt out in any case, if it could be clearly demonstrated that, after all options had been explored, there was a significant movement from Leave to Remain, I would then support another vote; but, this time, its result should be advisory and the final decision should rest with Parliament. Also, why not find a way to make participation compulsory?
@John Marriott
“So, what about the 28% or so who didn’t vote at all? Could we assume that they didn’t care either way, or could we assume that they were more or less in favour of remaining?”
You can’t assume anything, apart from the small minority of this percentage who found themselves unable to vote through unforeseen circumstances like illness etc, the rest chose not to vote at all, so they’re discounted from the figures, that is the way democracy works. trying to lump the those who did not vote, in with those who voted remain is misleading.
in regards to your comments about making voting compulsory, actually that is something that I am in favour of for general elections and Referendums.
Might do away with all these complaints about safe seats.
I would welcome a Peoples Vote even though I voted leave. We live in democracy and nothing should ever be set in stone. Hopefully we would have better campaigns from both sides this time.
The Lib Dems do need to clarify and try to publicize their wider programme. It needs to be radical and offer hope of change. Maybe also offer some recognition that the EU isn’t perfect, but has done a lot of good, alongside a proposal of how and what needs to be reformed it the UK is to stay in and maybe address the wider concerns of some of the leave voters. Not appeasement but a clear plan.
This is both good news and bad news for Remain.
Firstly the bad news – buried in the report is that the opinion poll that this is based on shows 47% for Leave and 53% for Remain That is of course in line with internet opinion polls before and during the referendum campaign which Leave won (Yougov for example showed 48% for Leave, 52% for Remain in a poll conducted on the day of the referendum). It doesn’t mean that Leave (or Remain) will win – it is a snapshot, there is sampling error and there would be a campaign to be fought and Remain would start ahead.
The good news is what it says about individual constituencies. And of course this is modelling based on an opinion poll but does follow as I understand it some of the methodology that Yougov adopted to fairly accurately predict the results at a constituency level at the general election and is based on a large poll of 15,000 people as supposed to the more normal 1-2,000 which helps with sub-samples in particular. And of course as people have pointed out the only referendum result that counts is the overall national one.
But a key point for Labour is that people arguing that they should not support a second referendum have said that while a majority of Labour voters supported remain – two-thirds of their constituencies supported leave – if this is not the case at a constituency level and they are at risk of losing of individual constituencies which is what counts with FPTP then this would be further pressure on them to support a second referendum.