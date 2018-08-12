Study says that a majority of UK constituencies now back staying in the EU

The Observer today suggests that as many as 112 seats may have changed from Leave to Remain.

In findings that could have a significant impact on the parliamentary battle of Brexit later this year, the study concludes that most seats in Britain now contain a majority of voters who want to stay in the EU. The analysis, one of the most comprehensive assessments of Brexit sentiment since the referendum, suggests the shift has been driven by doubts among Labour voters who backed Leave. As a result, the trend is starkest in the north of England and Wales – Labour heartlands in which Brexit sentiment appears to be changing. The development will heap further pressure on Jeremy Corbyn to soften the party’s opposition to reconsidering Britain’s EU departure.

What will Corbyn, a lifelong opponent of the EU, do now? Will he bow to the evidence that Labour voters are flocking to stay in the EU or will he hold firm in his opposition even to the customs union and single market.

And what will those in the Labour Party do if he refuses to budge his position? Especially those in Labour seats who are now backing Remain?

All this does is ramp up pressure for a change in course, for a People’s Vote. I have been pleasantly surprised by the People’s Vote campaign. It may be the grandchild of the dreadful Stronger In campaign that lost the referendum, but it seems to have learned some valuable lessons. In recent weeks, we’ve seen people like former Leave voter Danny Dyer, who now backs Remain, and Gary Lineker announce their support for a People’s Vote. This, of course, is what the Lib Dems have been calling for for two years and everyone has now caught up with our position.

We are now in a situation where:

The Leave campaign has been found to have cheated. And broken the law.

Successive polls suggest support for a vote on the deal

We’re talking about having to stockpile food and medicine – neither of which actually work as a solution – in the event of the no deal Brexit that the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks is “nothing to be frightened of.” Tell that to someone who needs certain drugs to keep them alive. Tell that to someone who loves the person who needs those drugs.

Let’s face it, we all love someone who needs drugs for heart conditions, for Diabetes, for Epilepsy, for whom the supply post no-deal Brexit is far from assured.

Vince had this to say:

Whether someone voted to leave or stay in the EU in 2016, nearly everyone is disillusioned by the mess the Conservatives have made of Brexit. This research is yet more compelling evidence that the British people must be given the final say on any – or no – Brexit deal. The shallow argument against giving the people their say diminishes towards nothingness with every passing day.

Seriously, if you bought a toaster that turned out to be dodgy and not living up to the wild claims about it (£350 million a week for the NHS, anyone?), you would take it back to the shop, get a refund, swear never to go back to that shop again and get on with your life. The very least we deserve, after being sold a very dodgy Brexit product indeed, is the chance to think again when it has become clear that using it would put our lives and livelihoods in danger. I think that the refund in this case should come with compensation – a bold and radical programme of reforms and rebuilding this country so that people aren’t just left to struggle with poor and expensive housing on low incomes and insecure jobs, that it seems like those who are rich and powerful face consequences when they do wrong or don’t pay enough tax. Investing in public services doesn’t feel so pricy when you consider that what we get out of it is a happier, less divided country.

Today’s study is another stepping stone that builds the bridge to a vote on the deal. We need to keep up that pressure in the coming weeks and months and demand that the Government and the so-called Labour opposition change course. The course of this country should be guided by the people and not the right wing of the Conservative Party.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings