Time to get your amendments ready for Conference

The deadline for amendments and emergency motions for Conference may seem like ages away but, believe me, 1pm on Monday 3rd September will be on us before we know it.

The Conference will be discussing a wide range of subjects, from the controversial migration paper to animal welfare to decriminalising abortion to foreign policy to housing to fairer distribution of wealth to Lib Dem “priorities for a better Britain.”

Your mission for this weekend, should you choose to accept it, is to read all the motions to see which you agree with, which you don’t like and which you think could be made better if it included a particular perspective. In reality, all of them will have some way they could be improved.

Part 2 of that mission is about thinking what our Brexit policy should be from now. Do you think that the People’s Vote thing is a bit mild and we should be going all-out for revoking Article 50? Do you think we should settle for single market and customs union membership? How should our MPs vote on the deal when it is presented? There is currently a Europe sized hole in the agenda because there was no point in submitting a motion in June that might be out of date by September, so you have the chance to craft your ideal Brexit policy.

If you think a motion would be the better for a change, you could draft the changes you think are necessary and then get drafting advice from a member of the Federal Conference Committee. The deadline for asking for that advice is 13:00 on Monday 20th August.

You don’t have to have asked for drafting advice to submit an amendment but it is useful to make sure that you get the format right or to ensure that you aren’t using any ambiguous language or that it’s competent. It doesn’t guarantee selection, of course, but it does make it more likely that it will meet the key criteria.

If you really don’t like a motion, don’t think about submitting a wrecking amendment because it is unlikely to get past the sharp eyes of the Federal Conference Committee. There are other ways of getting rid of such motions, or asking a party body to look at them again.

So make yourself a cup of tea, and sit down with the agenda and see what you can come up with.

If you have an idea, you need to get 9 others or an SAO (like the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality or Lib Dem Women) or a local, state or regional party or a federal party committee to agree to submit it.

Please feel free to submit articles to us about any amendments you are thinking about and want to get support for. Just send us up to 500 words to [email protected]

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings