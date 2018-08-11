Defence of Johnson amounts to a charter for the oppression of a vulnerable minority

In defence of Boris Johnson’s remarks about the wearing of the burqa and the niqab, his supporters have replied: “You need to read the full article to see the context”. I have now read Johnson’s full article . That is ten minutes of my life I won’t get back. It is remarkable that he gets paid a King’s ransom for such tosh. More galling, he has been doing it (certainly up to 26th July , three weeks after he resigned from the government) at our expense from 1 Carlton Gardens.

David Yelland, who was Editor of the Sun from 1998 to 2003, has tweeted:



I can attest, as a former tabloid editor, that Boris Johnson knew precisely what he was doing in his nasty, appalling column. He knows. The editors know. We all know. He is not fit to be PM. — David Yelland (@davidyelland) August 8, 2018



If you tell me that the burka is oppressive, then I am with you. If you say that it is weird and bullying to expect women to cover their faces, then I totally agree – and I would add that I can find no scriptural authority for the practice in the Koran. I would go further and say that it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes; and I thoroughly dislike any attempt by any – invariably male – government to encourage such demonstrations of “modesty”, notably the extraordinary exhortations of President Ramzan Kadyrov of Chechnya, who has told the men of his country to splat their women with paintballs if they fail to cover their heads. If a constituent came to my MP’s surgery with her face obscured, I should feel fully entitled – like Jack Straw – to ask her to remove it so that I could talk to her properly. If a female student turned up at school or at a university lecture looking like a bank robber then ditto: those in authority should be allowed to converse openly with those that they are being asked to instruct. As for individual businesses or branches of government – they should of course be able to enforce a dress code that enables their employees to interact with customers; and that means human beings must be able to see each other’s faces and read their expressions. It’s how we work.

Shrouded amidst a rather generalised and vaguely creepy paeon of praise to Denmark, cloaked in criticism of their Burqa ban, was some very nasty and unnecessary verbiage. I quote here his whole passage with the particularly egregious words in bold, so that I can’t be accused of quoting Johnson out of context:

The first thing that occurred to me on hearing about these comments was, refreshingly, articulated by Ruth Davidson. Describing Johnson’ comments as “gratuitously offensive”, she said:

If you use the analogy of Christianity, would you ever write in the Telegraph that you should have a debate about banning Christians from wearing crucifixes? It’s the same argument but it’s in a different faith so why are the parameters different for one faith and not the other?

In the last few days we have seen predictable defences of Johnson (I refuse to refer to him as “Boris” as it makes him sound cuddly and funny, which he ain’t) citing the right to free speech. Iain Duncan-Smith said:

We live in a land which has freedom of speech, freedom of worship and freedom of choice. If you want to uphold those, there will always be some that will take offence.

The right to free speech does not give you the right to shout “fire” in a crowded theatre. Likewise, purely gratuitous, disingenious and unnecessary ridiculing of one branch of society cannot be supported by the right to free speech.

Similarly, our rights to do or say things are balanced by whether or not they cause harm to others. – The harm principle written about by J.S.Mill in “On Liberty”. It is very clear that Johnson’s remarks have or will cause a ramping up of Islamaphobia.

Amazingly, Rowan Atkinson has defended Johnson’s remarks on the grounds that they are funny:

I do think that Boris Johnson’s joke about wearers of the burka resembling letterboxes is a pretty good one. All jokes about religion cause offence, so it’s pointless apologising for them. You should really only apologise for a bad joke. On that basis, no apology is required.

This remark has been neatly dispatched by comedian Shappi Khorsandi:

Leaving apologies aside, it looks like Rowan hasn’t set foot in a comedy club since 1984. The joke wasn’t good. It’s an old, obvious observation. I probably did a version of it myself once or twice back in the 1800s when I was a rookie standup and had no idea how to make jokes up yet. I can’t count the amount of comedians I’ve heard doing a letterbox/burqa gag. The former foreign secretary should, if anything, apologise for picking a tired old hackneyed gag out of the comedy club circuit’s jumble box. Stand up for free speech by all means, Mr Atkinson, but don’t confuse playground insults with humour.

There is no valid defence of Johnson’s remarks, which amount to gratuitous, cold-blooded, self-seeking oppression of a small, vulnerable and relatively powerless section of society.

I end with the words of Talat Yaqoob:

When (the Burqa) is mocked/belittled in such a public way, by a public figure, it endorses bigotry, it gives legitimisation to those bigots who threaten and attack visibly Muslim women in the streets – who are already more likely to experience attack. You are making their lives unsafe.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.