LibLink Christine Jardine: Hard Brexit makes these people fear for their lives

The headlines about the Government stockpiling medicines in the event of a hard Brexit will pass most people by. They’ll dismiss it as Project Fear.
For people with serious long term health conditions, it’s all pretty scary, though. They know that they could well pay the price of right wing Tory Brexiteers’ folly.
Christine Jardine has a friend with Diabetes, who tells her story in Christine’s Scotsman column, describing how she came close to death when he system got out of balance after a stomach bug:
After 48 hours alone, dehydrated and struggling to breathe – with sky-high blood sugar – I called an ambulance. “I had become so dehydrated my body was no longer absorbing insulin. I lay in the back of an ambulance, unable to drink water unless it was lacing my lips from a sponge on the end of a stick. I was without insulin.
“Wheeled into high dependency, I grasped the consultant’s hand and asked her if I was going to die. “It was a real fear which I now feel again as I think about what crashing out of the EU might do for my health, and others.
“Every morning as I reach for the milk, I glimpse my insulin in the fridge door. “It used to mean nothing. Now, every morning, every evening, I consider how much I could go without. If I give up carbohydrates and sugar completely, how much Novorapid (the type I take to deal with carbs) would I really need? Could I possibly even change my diet so I needed nothing?
“But then there’s Lantus. That keeps me alive over the course of 24 hours. Latent. In the background. But always there. How little would I need? What could I survive on?”
Christine outlined what she intended to do about this:
For too many people, that fear is real. For too many people, an ideological argument about our relationship with the European Union is now about their health. That, for me, is completely unacceptable.
And the crucial factor is not how serious any shortage might be, but that the fact of stockpiling is causing a genuine and justifiable fear for so many people.
Another constituent visited me this week to express his fears and to ensure that I was aware of the seriousness of the situation. I gave him a commitment that I would do whatever I could, as often as I could, to draw attention to and raise awareness of the situation.
More than that, I will hold the UK Government to account for the chaos and fear they have provoked.
You can read the whole article here.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
Does anyone seriously think EU will stop selling the UK medicines and if they did we would just buy from a third party. The insulins mentioned are freely available all around the world?
Malc
For starters, if there are no agreements in place for the transport of insulin across the borders, then such deliveries will be delayed. And any future agreements beyond a “no deal” Brexit will take a long time to put in place and are likely to include custom delays and other non-tariff barriers, like mountains of paperwork. – All of which is likely to cause serious disruption to supplies of insulin and other medicines.
If we do source from other places, again agreements will take time, there will likely be tariffs and non-tariff barriers, more paperwork, more customs delays and greater volatility of lead times due to the longer and more varied supply lines.
It can be for good reasons people are afraid, yet it is not just a case of pro EU but anti also. I was dependent on a cream for a skin condition years ago, it was EU regulation meant the manufacturer was no longer allowed to source an ingredient from outside the EU until the country could prove it met the standards, result, no cream for me and real stress then for ages. Under no circumstances should we believe this organisation is a panacea, nor a villain.
What happened to Liberalism as a measured and evidence based view? We do not yet have certainty any of these scenarios are going ahead, but must ensure they are alleviated and systems serve us, not us the systems.
Paul – you might as well say the EU will make it difficult to sell their cars and wine to us. Why would the EU want to make it difficult for their companies to sell their goods to one of their biggest markets? Why would the UK want to make it difficult for medicines to reach their citizens? There will be little or no problems with customs for goods coming in from the EU, even if there are problems going the other way.
Of cause you could buy from another source Malc and that never goes wrong. O dear perhaps if does and perhaps it has
The infections were principally caused by the plasma derived product known as Factor VIII, a medicinal product that was sourced from the United States and elsewhere. The creation of such products involved dangerous manufacturing processes.[4] Large groups of paid donors were used (as many as 60,000 per batch, and including prisoners and drug addicts); it only required one infected donor to contaminate an entire batch, which would then infect all of the patients that received that material.[5] In contrast, this was at a time when the practice of paying donors for whole blood in the United States had effectively ceased; the UK did not import whole blood[6] from abroad, but it did import large quantities of Factor VIII given to haemophiliacs (as described in the documentary Factor 8: The Arkansas Prison Blood Scandal). It is said that the principle reason that the UK imported these products was that it did not produce enough of its own.[7][8]
A study published in 1986 showed that 76% of those who used commercial Factor products became infected with HIV, as opposed to none of those who only used previous treatment, Cryoprecipitat
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_tainted_blood_scandal
So feel free to trawl round the world for replacement medicines Malc, just don’t be surprised if problems occur. It’s different now I hear you say times have change that can’t happen now; alas Malc it can and it will.
Yes just the chlorine bleached chicken the USA are waiting to sell us. No thanks give me EU standards any day and always when it comes to medicines and food products.
Malc 11th Aug ’18 – 9:49am:
Does anyone seriously think EU will stop selling the UK medicines and if they did we would just buy from a third party. The insulins mentioned are freely available all around the world?
Indeed. The only people likely to be taken in by this hysterical nonsense are the same people who’ve been fooled all along: the chronically gullible.
Insulin is made in the UK by Eli Lilly near Basingstoke and Wockhardt in Wrexham.
We will continue to import from the EU using the same procedures that we already use for half our imports. There are no tariffs on pharmaceuticals in the EU tariff schedule. We will be retaining this.
Once out of the EU on World Trade Organisation terms we can import whatever we want to whatever standards we set subject to charging no more than our stated tariff and treating goods from all WTO members equally. Under WTO terms there is no requirement to maintain a customs border at all.
This applies to medicines just as it does to other goods. We do not need an agreement to import them nor are there any WTO requirement for inspecting them. The standards to which they need to conform will be entirely under our juristiction. Most likely we will maintain the existing standards and current inspection regime. So there is no reason for any supply restrictions or delays in customs.
Even now within the EU, our trade is subject to WTO rules and will remain so on leaving – so there’s no “crashing-out” with our trade. All EU countries have an obligation under the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement to minimise customs formalities through technology to avoid long delays and red tape.
‘Busting the Remain-inspired myths about trade on WTO terms [July 2018]’:
https://brexitcentral.com/busting-remain-inspired-myths-trade-wto-terms/
@”marcstevens 11th Aug ’18 – 5:51pm
Yes just the chlorine bleached chicken the USA are waiting to sell us. No thanks give me EU standards any day and always when it comes to medicines and food product”
Yeah because EU poultry and meat that has been intensely farmed on mega farms and pumped full of antibiotics are so much better for us aren’t they?
It’s not like antibiotics are not becoming less effective against super bugs and germs due to overuse is it? Oh wait, yes they are, but as long as the EU says it is still ok because they need them to support intense mega-farming, then we shall just ignore all that and instead carry on about how dangerous chlorine washed chicken is and try to deflect the attention…..
marcstevens 11th Aug ’18 – 5:51pm:
Yes just the chlorine bleached chicken the USA are waiting to sell us.
That’s speculative. Even if agreed, nobody will force you to eat it. The important requirement is that it should be clearly labelled so consumers can make an informed choice before purchasing.
Do you eat washed salad?
‘Washed salad leaves are not necessarily clean, warns food expert’ [February 2015]:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/foodanddrink/11434030/Washed-salad-leaves-are-not-necessarily-clean-warns-food-expert.html
North American food standards are no better or worse than ours – they’re just different as they’ve had a different history of food scares. For example, in the U.S., eggs are required to be refrigerated. They look askance at our practice of leaving them on shop shelves for weeks at ambient air temperature.
Matt,
i’d broaden your reading list, it might prevent you getting WTO so wrong. For starters
” The UK is already a WTO member but will need to extricate itself from the European Union (EU) ‘schedules’.
The UK is a member of the WTO in its own right, having cofounded the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), the WTO’s predecessor, with other 22 countries in 1948. It does not have to reapply to join the WTO once it leaves the EU.
But at present the UK operates in the WTO under the EU’s set of ‘schedules’ – a list of commitments that sets the terms of the EU’s tariffs, its quotas and its limits on subsidies. The UK will need to agree its own set of schedules at the WTO.”
You need to AGREE you can’t just make up your own rules. A bit like agreements within the EU, what a shock WTO is an international organisation, who would have thunk it.
https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/10-things-know-about-world-trade-organization-wto
As to Jeff the standards are the same well they ain’t. The EU use the
Precautionary principle
The US food standards are not as strict as the EU’s. Certain food additives are banned in the EU because of their effect on consumers are accepted in the US. Moreover, there are pesticides and herbicides that are not allowed in Europe but are vastly used in the US. What marks the difference between these two markets is the EU’s precautionary principle.
This principle requires that in the absence of scientific clarity, substances that pose any risk level are better off prohibited. On the other hand, the US requires demonstrable proof of risk before any product is prohibited from the market. This implies that food quality in Europe vs. America is not necessarily different. But the authorities’ approach is what sets the two markets apart. While consumer demands and regulations in other countries are the major driving forces in the US market, the EU’s authorities are more involved in the assessment and regulation processes in their region.
https://www.waystocap.com/blog/food-related-regulation-in-africa-compared-to-eu-and-us/
If you read the link you will see Africa has even lower standards. Dammed facts boys they get you every time no matter what some tinfoil blog states.
@Frankie
Why are you directing comments to me about WTO? I think you were engaging someone else on the forum on this convo.
“If you read the link you will see Africa has even lower standards. Dammed facts boys they get you every time no matter what some tinfoil blog states.”
So if it is that bad, then why does the EU allow any amount of imports from them? If it is so harmful to us, then why not ban it all together instead of just allowing quota’s.
It couldn’t possibly really be a protectionist racket within the EU could it.
Call yourself internationalists, Ha, what a joke
Matt,
They have to meet EU rules to import food to the EU, rather doubt the USA would do that. Still cheer up we will have to do the same or not export food to the EU.
The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety
establishes import rules for meat and meat products. By following these rules non-EU
countries can guarantee that their exports of meat and meat products to the EU fulfil
the same high standards as products from EU Member States – not only with respect
to hygiene and all aspects of consumer safety but also regarding their animal
health status.
Non-EU countries which are interested in exporting meat and meat products to the EU must be aware of the fundamental principles and philosophy of European Food Law, which forms the basis for our import conditions.
https://ec.europa.eu/food/sites/food/files/safety/docs/ia_trade_import-cond-meat_en.pdf
Bless it’s just so hard to get away. Still we don’t have to export to the EU do we. I mean who would- be screwed if we didn’t? O it would be the breeders and manufactures of
UK’s top 10 food and drink exports
Whisky
Salmon
Beer
Chocolate
Cheese
Wine
Gin
Beef
Pork
Soft drinks
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-40963631
Still I’m sure they will all be happy to take one for you and your fellow Brexiteers.