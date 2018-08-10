Nick Harvey

Introducing the General Election 2017 Election Review

By | Fri 10th August 2018 - 4:00 pm

After the 2015 election disaster, a comprehensive post mortem led by James Gurling analysed what had gone wrong and made a huge number of detailed recommendations of what should be done differently next time.

However, the snap election of 2017, coming just two years later and out of left field, meant that we were still recovering from 2015 and had not had much chance to implement many of those changes.

Another disappointing result demanded further analysis, although a snap election was a very different challenge. So the Federal Board concluded that a review should be relatively ‘quick and dirty’ and sit alongside the 2015 review in informing future decisions.

Finding someone completely uninvolved in the election to lead the review proved an impossible task, and in the end Gerald Vernon-Jackson failed to dodge the bullet and was appointed just after the Bournemouth conference. Three months having already elapsed since polling day, Gerald was asked to produce something fast. He mustered a strong team and over a long weekend of intensive work they interviewed some 58 stakeholders from across the party.

Their report was produced quickly off the back of that evidence-taking and serves as a candid appraisal of the snap election campaign. It was formally received by the Federal Board and sent to the Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee and Federal Audit and Scrutiny Committee to inform ‘lessons learned’ exercises.

Some eyebrows were raised at the anecdotal character of the report, but in fairness to Gerald and his team it was exactly what it said on the tin: a coherent synopsis of the perceptions of 58 stakeholders and the panel itself, drawing together the common threads from the accounts they heard. It does not purport to be a comprehensive analysis of the sort conducted after 2015, and was always designed to sit alongside the earlier report in providing a route map for future campaigns.

The Federal Board is today publishing an executive summary of the report, conveying its principal findings – both positive and negative – and its recommendations for the future. The full report has been circulated to party committees, but is not suitable for general publication and inevitable perusal by our opponents.

The party is greatly indebted to Gerald and his team for responding so positively to the challenge of reviewing the campaign quickly and providing so many constructive and worthwhile ideas for the future.

* Sir Nick Harvey was the Liberal Democrat MP for North Devon from 1992 until 2015 and Minister of State for the Armed Forces from 2010 to 2012

2 Comments

  • Ruth Bright 10th Aug '18 - 5:07pm

    Love the way 2015 is now officially “a disaster”. The post-mortem at conference was quite bewilderingly cheerful at times and full of training/consultancy speak telling us that there were merely “some learning points” to “take forward”!

  • Ian 10th Aug '18 - 5:10pm

    2015 was always going to be a disaster (or “very challenging”, to give its official title), in the circumstances of coming out of coalition. For 2017 there should be fewer excuses, yet actually I think the campaign was worse.

