Paul Walter

Today’s fun quiz – an extra prize and some clues

By | Fri 10th August 2018 - 1:50 pm


It seems I have stumped the complete Liberal Democrat Voice readership with my fun photo quiz from this morning.

Here is a wider version of the scene pictured this morning. This should give you a clue as to the category of location that we are talking about…

I took this photo while on my holiday last week.

Can you guess where it was taken? It is a location mentioned wittily in a distinguished Liberal MP’s auto-biography.

Another clue is that the Liberal MP in question was a leader of the Liberal Party.

Please use the comments field below to have a stab at the answer.

Comments will be held in our “pending” file until 4pm and then released to reveal the winner.

The prize will be the much coveted accolade of “LDV Super-Anorak” – a title which will be yours until a successor is appointed, a bit like being Crown Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds or of the Manor of Northstead.

As an EXTRA PRIZE, to up the ante a little, I will send a “very good condition” copy of the said former leader of the Liberal Party’s memoirs to the winner.

You are disqualified from this quiz if I have told you where I went on holiday.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Photo feature.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 10th Aug - 6:12pm
    John Marriott You can and should say something that illustrates the point but does not insult and insinuate. David could towards decent folk who seek...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 10th Aug - 5:47pm
    @Lorenzo Cherin Sorry you find David Raw’s comments “mean and snobbish”. It’s a fact that the influx of moneyed retirees to the South West has...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 10th Aug - 5:19pm
    With the sort of mean and snobbish comment from David here, against people rather like him from Yorkshire to Scotland doing so , South East...
  • User AvatarYvonne Finlayson 10th Aug - 5:16pm
    I wrote the faith motion. Faith schools are largely 100% funded by a local authority in Scotland. In Catholic schools for example non catholics cannot...
  • User AvatarIan 10th Aug - 5:10pm
    2015 was always going to be a disaster (or "very challenging", to give its official title), in the circumstances of coming out of coalition. For...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 10th Aug - 5:07pm
    Love the way 2015 is now officially "a disaster". The post-mortem at conference was quite bewilderingly cheerful at times and full of training/consultancy speak telling...