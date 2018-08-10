Today’s fun quiz – an extra prize and some clues



It seems I have stumped the complete Liberal Democrat Voice readership with my fun photo quiz from this morning.

Here is a wider version of the scene pictured this morning. This should give you a clue as to the category of location that we are talking about…

I took this photo while on my holiday last week.

Can you guess where it was taken? It is a location mentioned wittily in a distinguished Liberal MP’s auto-biography.

Another clue is that the Liberal MP in question was a leader of the Liberal Party.

Please use the comments field below to have a stab at the answer.

Comments will be held in our “pending” file until 4pm and then released to reveal the winner.

The prize will be the much coveted accolade of “LDV Super-Anorak” – a title which will be yours until a successor is appointed, a bit like being Crown Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds or of the Manor of Northstead.

As an EXTRA PRIZE, to up the ante a little, I will send a “very good condition” copy of the said former leader of the Liberal Party’s memoirs to the winner.

You are disqualified from this quiz if I have told you where I went on holiday.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.