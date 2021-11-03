The Voice

WATCH: Wendy and Ed take part in cross party Make Votes Matter video

By | Wed 3rd November 2021 - 10:34 am

Wendy Chamberlain and Ed Davey represent the Liberal Democrats in a new video for the Make Votes Matter campaign:

https://twitter.com/MakeVotesMatter/status/1455509726599467014?s=20

It would be really good if we got the Parliament we asked for. Boris Johnson wouldn’t have had a majority to inflict a destructive Brexit on us. In fact, David Cameron wouldn’t have got the majority to have the Brexit referendum in the first place. Margaret Thatcher wouldn’t have had the votes for her destruction of public services in the 80s and Tony Blair would have had a hard time getting parliamentary backing for the Iraq war.

As Wendy says, how can we call ourselves a democracy when the best part of three quarters of votes don’t count?

