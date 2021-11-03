Caron Lindsay

Disaster for the Democrats in Virginia

By | Wed 3rd November 2021 - 8:44 am

It’s not fun to wake up this morning to discover that Virginia has elected a Trump-endorsed Republican as its governor. Glenn Youngkin is projected to defeat former Democrat Governor Terry McAuliffe by 2.7%.

What on earth has gone wrong?

It’s a bit of a perfect storm made up of a new way that the Republicans have found to frighten people into voting for them and the failure of Joe Biden to deliver what would have been a very popular series of measures, including paid family leave, mainly because of the failure of two right wing Democrat Senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

It’s a year since we all spent 5 days on tenterhooks waiting for confirmation that Trump was on his way out. I certainly wasn’t filled with unbridled optimism that Joe Biden was what the country needed, though I thought that his long experience in Congress would be enough to get his legislative programme through.

Just imagine if Joe Biden had been able to hit the stump in Virginia saying he’d put in a $3.5 billion package which included, for the first time, measures that we in Europe take for granted. Things like paid family leave and a tax credit that would take children out of poverty. Opinion polls suggest that these measures are popular across the political divide, so failure to deliver them will surely bring disapproval.

If Biden had had a good story to tell, there would be no void for the malevolent right to fill with poison.

The toxin of choice in this case was a faux argument about “critical race theory”, something that isn’t even taught in Virginia’s schools.

From The Guardian:

McAuliffe’s all-out effort to portray Youngkin as an acolyte of Donald Trump proved less effective than the Republican’s laser-like focus on whipping up parents’ fear and anger about culture war issues in Virginia’s schools.

Youngkin made false claims that critical race theory – an analytic framework through which academics examine the ways that racial disparities are reproduced by the law – is rampant in the state’s education system (in fact it is not taught).

And on Mother Jones, Nathalie Baptiste spells out what this could mean:

If a Republican candidate rides a moral panic to the governor’s mansion in a legitimate swing state, the floodgates will open. Forget faking moderation to capture those elusive suburban moms. The ticket to GOP victory and its central strategy appears to be riling up nice white people. If it can work again in Virginia in 2021—it could work in 2024.

Joe Biden has control of Congress for another year. If he can’t deliver some tangible benefit to people struggling to make ends meet, then it could be game over to his administration.

It’s pertinent to note that the measures in his Build Back Better plan, particularly on the child tax credit and paid family leave benefit women disproportionately. In the most recent episode of the Hysteria podcast, Erin Ryan praised her employers for being very supportive as she prepares to go on maternity leave for the birth of her first baby. She is going to be off for a couple of months. Compare that to the UK, where she could have up to a year off with some pay for up to 39 weeks.

Women will also suffer if Youngkin follows the Texas example and introduces measures that make abortion all but impossible.

If the Democrats don’t use this next year to govern effectively and deliver tangible benefits, then we could well be looking at another four years of Trump from 2024 and that would be a disaster for the planet. A US pulling its weight on climate change gives us a bit of a chance of getting to where we need to be. With Trump in power, we are truly stuffed.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • David Blake 3rd Nov '21 - 8:48am

    The simple fact is that the doddery Biden has been a bit of a disaster so far.

  • Michael Chandler 3rd Nov '21 - 9:10am

    David Blake, that is just nonsense

  • Dominic 3rd Nov '21 - 9:16am

    Clearly a disaster for the Dems but not sure I agree with Caron’s diagnosis. If anything moderate Senators Manchin & Sinema are rather more in tune with the voters of Virginia than Biden is.

    Anecdotally, my colleague who lives in Old Town Alexandria (an extremely liberal urban enclave that has been almost exclusively Dem for >10 years now) reports yard signs for the GOP all over the place, from classic moderate households who don’t find Trump at all appealing. But they clearly find Dem ‘progressives’ even worse (or want to register that displeasure at a mid-mid-term election).

    The other factor is that the Dem candidate was particularly poor – and had a poor track record to defend, having been Governor in the state before. The GOP candidate was extremely well (self) funded, so he didn’t really need to rely on Trump to rally his troops. The traditional Dem advantage in GOTV probably rather fell away this time.

