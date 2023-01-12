WATCH: Wera Hobhouse asks PM to support her bill to tackle workplace sexual harassment

Yesterday, Wera Hobhouse asked the Prime Minister to ensure her bill aimed at tackling workplace sexual harassment has a safe passage through Parliament. The Government has already agreed to support it, but it needs to free up the parliamentary time for it to complete its stages before the end of the session in the Spring.
Watch her here:
Half of British women and a fifth of men have been sexually harassed at work or a place of study.@Wera_Hobhouse's Bill will bring about a culture change to protect workers from harassment and sexual harassment. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/oYnUhLszLw
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 11, 2023
In response, the Prime Minister’s words were warm but he didn’t actually give a specific commitment:
I thank the hon. Lady for her important work on this issue. Sexual harassment has absolutely no place in the workplace. Everyone should feel safe at work. Of course, we need to make sure that legislation does not have unintended consequences, but I know she is meeting my right hon. Friend the Minister for Women and Equalities to discuss the Bill further. I look forward to hearing about the progress in that meeting.