Church of England creates community fund as compensation for investment in the slave trade

The Church of England has committed £100 million to a fund to “address past wrongs” over its investments in the slave trade in the 18th century. Of course, people will say it is too little, too late and will not reach those most affected, and I have some sympathy for that reaction. But it is nevertheless both a substantial commitment and a symbolic act which will hopefully encourage other public bodies to follow suit.

As an active member of the Church of England I applaud the stance of the Archbishop of Canterbury. Faced with demands for compensation he commissioned the “Church Commissioners Research into historic links to transatlantic chattel slavery“. (The Church Commissioners are the trustees responsible for the charitable funds of the Church of England.)

He has now set up an oversight group to manage the new fund “with significant membership from communities impacted by historic slavery”. However he does not use the term “reparations”, as the fund will not pay individuals; instead it will finance community projects in areas most affected by the slave trade.

Nothing can ever compensate for the greatest crime in western history, but that does not mean that nothing should be done.

As a white woman I have no lived experience of the impact of the despicable trade on the descendants of slaves. In fact, at one stage I queried what I would do if I discovered that my ancestors had been slave owners, or had made money from the slave trade. Although it seemed unlikely in my case, it was nevertheless a moral dilemma which could be faced by many liberal people today. And in one sense everyone in the UK has enjoyed the long term benefits of an economy that was bolstered by the slave trade and the import of cheap goods such as sugar and cotton.

As a child I wept when I learnt about slavery and felt a kind of corporate national guilt, but had no idea what could be done about it. Later I realised that a life spent in opposition to racism in all its forms was one way of dealing with the emotional legacy.

I’m not sure that the Liberal Democrats have ever made a definitive statement on reparations. Here on Lib Dem Voice we celebrate Black History Month, and we would welcome posts on the issue as well as comments below.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.