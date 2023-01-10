The Voice

Baroness Floella Benjamin writes to Rishi Sunak about Windrush fears

By | Tue 10th January 2023 - 5:40 pm

Floella Benjamin is Chair of the UK government’s Windrush Commemoration Committee. She has written to Rishi Sunak over concerns that the government is planning to renege on pledges made after the Windrush scandal.

