Britain and Europe: Turning Around

Keir Starmer promises to do no more than tinker with Britain’s EU relationship during his ‘first’ term of government. By accepting the EU’s regulations on food safety and animal welfare, Labour will ease the worst problems facing Northern Irish trade. But Starmer’s stated intention of “making Brexit work” is no different in principle to that of Rishi Sunak’s. That leaves the field wide open for the Liberal Democrats.

Many Lib Dems would like the UK to rejoin the European Union as soon as possible. That will not happen. Leaving aside the necessity of surmounting a divisive referendum campaign, unless the UK accepts the goal of political, economic and monetary union it is not eligible for full EU membership. There is really no appetite in Brussels to make a special case for the UK as a prodigal member state. On the contrary: once bitten, twice shy. In any case, EU enlargement is stalled and will remain stalled unless and until its constitutional treaties are revised in a federal direction.

So what should the Lib Dems do to turn around British European policy? A motion tabled for the spring conference by Edward Lucas, PPC for the Cities of London and Westminster, sets out answers. The UK, it says, should invite the EU to replace the Tory Brexit deal with a deep and comprehensive free trade agreement whose aim will be to boost the mutual flow and exchange of goods, capital, services and workers. In the first place, a fresh customs union is needed not only to ease the passage of goods across the Channel in both directions but also to relieve the UK of the spurious task of trying to improve on the EU’s existing trade treaties.

Business recovery will only be assured, however, once Britain respects the regulatory regime of its largest and closest trading partner. Such dynamic alignment will allow the UK to re-engage with the EU’s relevant authorities, such as the European Environmental Agency and the European Medicines Agency, as well as to participate again in EU R&D programmes, notably Horizon and Galileo. The UK would be a willing partner in exchanging data and in pan-European efforts to fight international crime and administer decent justice. Systemic collaboration in the fields of foreign, security and defence policies would quickly follow on, aimed at bridging the divide between the EU and NATO, and allowing British firms to invest in the European Defence Agency.

Such a high level of third country convergence with the EU — in effect, a privileged partnership — will be unprecedented. Although the 2014 Ukraine Association Agreement provides a useful basic template for joint governance, the UK should demand a larger democratic say in those of the Union’s legislative and budgetary decisions that affect its new status. This could amount to a qualified majority vote in the Council for British ministers (without a veto) over single market laws and commercial policy.

A settlement on these lines requires a high level of ambition and agility in both London and Brussels. It would amount to a new category of affiliate membership for which provision will eventually have to be made in the EU’s basic treaties. But where Britain leads, others, including Ukraine and Norway, may well follow. Developing the concept of partial membership by extending its normative power and burnishing its democratic credentials will help the EU cope with its problematic wider neighbourhood without losing internal cohesion.

By pioneering the initiative to turn around British policy in this way, the Lib Dems will win support from Remainers, disappointed Leavers — and those too young to vote in 2016.

* Andrew Duff was Liberal Democrat MEP for the East of England from 1999-2014.