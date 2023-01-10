Improving the quality of democracy is not just about proportional representation

Of all the major ‘-isms’ that pervade our politics in the UK, democracy (or ‘democratism’ if you prefer) is perhaps the least written about. That may at last be about to change.

It is perhaps mostly taken for granted in UK political discourse that democracy is ‘A Good Thing’. Today, only the very brave would argue publicly that democracy is ‘A Bad Thing’ per se.

Defenders of UK-style democracy however have to gloss over aspects of the political system. These include the constitutional monarchy and the broader role of the Royal Prerogative, the unelected House of Lords, and tight executive control of parliament. They do rather mute the UK’s moral high ground when promoting democracy abroad.

There is further discomfort among those who have argued that democracy is good because it leads to economic prosperity. The Chinese example is often given as a case where the absence of democracy is a key factor in economic ‘success’. This illustrates the problem; why does Western media emphasise one-party-rule in China in economic success rather than the more important role of expanded economic freedoms over 40 years, and removal of state monopoly privileges ?

This raises the question of what democracy is really for.

Is the purpose of democracy to make dictators look more legitimate, to mollify a restive population, to choose between competing oppressors, to help those who want to ‘change society’ believe that society wishes to be changed, to limit the excesses of the established authorities or entrenched vested interests, or is it for public opinion to have minor influence over decisions that affect them ?

Perhaps it is time to be more overt about this; that the purpose of democracy is to ensure that governmental authorities are focused on the wishes of the citizens. This idea makes modern democracy more about genuine problem-solving from a citizen perspective; the citizens change the government and not vice versa. This has become especially important given anti-democratic sentiment arising from such Chinese economic success, Russian assertiveness, and the underlying tenets of pervasive US Neo-Conservatism.

What’s more, the rise of the mafia-ised oligarch state and the druglord state highlight the role of higher quality democracy in ensuring that the ‘good folks’ are in charge; as does Ponzi-esque global finance (eg Enron, Sackler, FTX & OneCoin, Theranos, Worldcom, Archegos, WeWork, Madoff, Lehman …),

How do we know in any country whether there is high quality or low quality democracy ? We must look at the building blocks. For example a country with low education & literacy, a secretive cronyist state and monopolised media is likely to be less democratic than one with high education, transparency and extensive media pluralism. I have listed a range of building blocks.

* A properly representative voting system absent of gerrymandering exclusions

* An impartial and independent judicial system and government subject to the law

* Elected institutions having full control of governance in a known constitutional framework

* Separation of powers, and checks and balances on executive functions

* Codified human rights including ‘innocence until proven guilty’, and key equalities

* Transparency and presumption of disclosure, with limits on security & commercial confidentiality

* Accountability of individuals & institutions; with financial, cost/benefit and procurement clarity

* Education systems which promote human capital (skills), critical thinking, & academic freedom

* Absence of economic, social, and political monopoly, with key related freedoms enshrined in law

* Media freedom, competition and contestability

* Freedom of assembly, expression, travel and civic participation

* Subsidiarity; financially autonomous sub-national governmental institutions & local decisions

* Full scrutiny of international obligations and treaties

* Fiscal rule transparency and limits to the ability of government to engage in pre-election largesse

* Robust conflict of interest and anti-corruption rules, and limits to undue political influence

* A welfare safety net

Improving the quality of democracy is not just about proportional representation, therefore. There is great scope to pivot our modern politics towards democracy as a central (and popular) idea.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).