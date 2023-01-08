“A wholly preventable NHS crisis”

For weeks now, our Health spokesperson, Daisy Cooper, has been energetically raising the issue of the crisis in the NHS on a daily basis. She has been calling for the Prime Minister to declare a major incident and to recall Parliament.
With the NHS in crisis, this afternoon Rishi Sunak should be setting out all the things he could do to help – I made @LibDems suggestions to @BBCNews today. It looks like he’ll keep closing his eyes, covering his ears & hoping the #NHSCrisis goes away – but it won’t. pic.twitter.com/TQnEOcfF5j
— Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) January 4, 2023
The PM can’t even accept the basic truth that the NHS is in crisis. #NHSCrisis https://t.co/yivmHR063a
— Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) January 8, 2023
In a press release she has outlined the Liberal Democrat’s Winter Plan for Ambulances.
- Fix Social Care. Bring forward a fully funded programme to get people who are medically well enough discharged from hospital and set up with appropriate social care and support. This will allow people to leave hospital sooner and make more space available for new arrivals.The Government’s current attempt at this through the Adult Social Care Discharge Fund is not good enough, as the funds will come from existing NHS budgets putting even more pressure on other services. It will also not be deployed in full until the end of January.
- More hospital beds. In addition to getting people out of hospital so that they get care in a more comfortable setting, the number of beds in hospitals needs to be increased to end excessive handover delays for ambulances, caused by a lack of bed capacity. Any new beds must come with increases in staff to care for those extra patients.
- Community mental health support. Expand mental health support services to get people the appropriate care they need and reduce the number of call-outs for ambulances for mental health reasons. Learning from hospitals that have set up ‘emergency mental health departments’, will not only get people more appropriate care but relieve pressure on A&Es and ambulances.
- Paramedic recruitment drive. Launch a campaign to retain, recruit and train paramedics and other ambulance service staff. Like all health and care services, it needs to be properly staffed.
- Ambulance delay transparency. Pass my Ambulance Waiting Times Bill into law which would require accessible, localised reports of ambulance response times to be published. This would ensure that ‘hot spots’ with some of the longest waiting times can be identified routinely. 12-hour waits at A&E should also be published from arrival at hospital rather than the ‘decision to admit’ as is current practice so that the true scale of the problem is clear for all to see.
She adds:
This is a national crisis. Nobody should lose a loved one because the Government was asleep on the job.
Yes, it was all preventable, but we LibDems have to acknowledge our part in creating this crisis. We swallowed hook, line and sinker the need for austerity in 2010 and, as Ros Atkins pointed out in his BBC piece about the NHS, cut the annual increase in NHS funding from 6.6% under Labour to 1.1% during the coalition. Even this government has increased spending by 2.2% pa. Not content with that we agreed to a wholly unnecessary reorganisation that debilitated the NGS and cost us valuable activists.
Baring the soul is not easy, but acknowledging mistakes and learning from them is vital if we are not to repeat them.
Daisy Cooper has done part of the job but needs to finish it if the Liberal Democrats are to be taken seriously on this matter. So, Daisy, please give us the details of the total cost of those measures and tell us how the Liberal Democrats would pay for it. Would the Party pay for this extra spending by increasing taxation – if so, which taxes – or by cutting spending elsewhere, or by increasing borrowing?
As an aside, Mick Taylor makes valid points that merely add to the case that more details of costings, and how they will be paid for, are required if the Liberal Democrats are to have any credibility on this subject.
Almost as an aside, the banal nature of some expenditure that is incurred makes one query whether some NHS managers have any common sense. Count-down clocks…..a certain London hospital has invested in a myriad number of these to remind staff that there is a new computer system (the previous one now being two years old) being introduced in a couple of months time. Priorities?
Endlessly shouting that there is a crisis doesn’t really change anything. One feature of crises which is very difficult for people to accept is that once they’ve started (been noticed!) then what happens next is more or less baked in. Think of the Titanic hitting the iceberg with too few lifeboats, or of Chernobyl once the ‘safety test’ exercise started, or of the Challenger disaster once lift off had been initiated.
So the NHS is in deep crisis and there is very little immediately useful which be done, though it is possible to make things worse. In the long term there are grounds for optimism – the crisis itself might prompt the fundamental re-think that the system so obviously needs. I definitely don’t mean privatisation, but I do mean some hard thinking over treating vs. preventing
Talk of “fixing social care” is a great tag line but what does it actually mean. How will we fill (and pay for) the large numbers of staff vacancies in the care sector? Where will these people come from when you can earn more fill shelves in a supermarket than you can working in the care sector. Where are the plans for a proper career structure which will encourage more people into the sector.
The same with the idea of “more hospital beds”, how will they be funded and who will staff them.? Many hospitals have beds and wards they cannot use because of a lack of staff, and this means not just doctors and nurses but cleaners, porters, catering staff along with other paramedics such as phsyios, pharmacists, path lab staff etc etc.