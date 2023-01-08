“A wholly preventable NHS crisis”

Embed from Getty Images

For weeks now, our Health spokesperson, Daisy Cooper, has been energetically raising the issue of the crisis in the NHS on a daily basis. She has been calling for the Prime Minister to declare a major incident and to recall Parliament.

With the NHS in crisis, this afternoon Rishi Sunak should be setting out all the things he could do to help – I made @LibDems suggestions to @BBCNews today. It looks like he’ll keep closing his eyes, covering his ears & hoping the #NHSCrisis goes away – but it won’t. pic.twitter.com/TQnEOcfF5j — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) January 4, 2023

Here is today’s tweet.

The PM can’t even accept the basic truth that the NHS is in crisis. #NHSCrisis https://t.co/yivmHR063a — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) January 8, 2023



In a press release she has outlined the Liberal Democrat’s Winter Plan for Ambulances.

Fix Social Care. Bring forward a fully funded programme to get people who are medically well enough discharged from hospital and set up with appropriate social care and support. This will allow people to leave hospital sooner and make more space available for new arrivals.The Government’s current attempt at this through the Adult Social Care Discharge Fund is not good enough, as the funds will come from existing NHS budgets putting even more pressure on other services. It will also not be deployed in full until the end of January. More hospital beds. In addition to getting people out of hospital so that they get care in a more comfortable setting, the number of beds in hospitals needs to be increased to end excessive handover delays for ambulances, caused by a lack of bed capacity. Any new beds must come with increases in staff to care for those extra patients. Community mental health support. Expand mental health support services to get people the appropriate care they need and reduce the number of call-outs for ambulances for mental health reasons. Learning from hospitals that have set up ‘emergency mental health departments’, will not only get people more appropriate care but relieve pressure on A&Es and ambulances. Paramedic recruitment drive. Launch a campaign to retain, recruit and train paramedics and other ambulance service staff. Like all health and care services, it needs to be properly staffed. Ambulance delay transparency. Pass my Ambulance Waiting Times Bill into law which would require accessible, localised reports of ambulance response times to be published. This would ensure that ‘hot spots’ with some of the longest waiting times can be identified routinely. 12-hour waits at A&E should also be published from arrival at hospital rather than the ‘decision to admit’ as is current practice so that the true scale of the problem is clear for all to see.

She adds: