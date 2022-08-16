Water shortages are not just the fault of the weather or climate

Areas of southern England and parts of continental Europe are now in officially in drought. Taps ran dry in Northend in Oxfordshire. The source of the mighty River Thames shrank back to more than five miles from its source near for the first time in memory. Hosepipe bans are in force and people are advised to reduce water use.

Although there is now some rain in some areas, the water deficit in the soil is now so great a couple of days rain will do little more than revive those flagging garden plants and maybe perk up the lawns we seem to love so much.

This is not 1976 and we are unlikely to see standpipes in the streets at any point. But the current shortages do show how our water system is being pushed to the limits.

This article asks the question, why is England and its water companies so unprepared?

Climate change has made drought more likely but it is not the only factor behind the water shortages. A lot of the issues lie with the effectiveness of the water regulator Ofwat, the lack of a clear government strategy for new water resources and the lack of investment by water companies.

When water supply and sewerage disposal were privatised in 1989, the talk was of the power of private capital to invest. This followed decades of underinvestment, not helped by Margaret Thatcher’s government clamp down on borrowing by public bodies. But overseen by Ofwat, the privatised water companies are making a mint from their monopolies, giving their shareholders around £2bn a year. Their chief executives were paid a total of £48m in 2020 and 2021, including £27.6m in bonuses, benefits and incentives.

It is outrageous that whilst millions of people suffer, water company execs reward themselves with these bonuses despite not even bothering to fix leaks.https://t.co/HL3X87qaJv — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) August 13, 2022

It is a sad reflection of our age that such bonuses take more account of contribution to shareholder value than actions that most benefit the consumer. It is scandalous that around 20 per cent of water leaks once it enters the supply system. That’s around three billion litres a day. Water companies have pledged to halve leakage by 2050. That’s something they could have achieved by 2030 if regulation by Ofwat had not been so weak and the water companies had been forced to repair leaky pipes faster.

New water infrastructure, almost any new infrastructure, tends to be controversial. Writing in today’s FT, Lord Adonis claims vital national infrastructure is being held up by short term political thinking, nimbyism and the hostility of the Treasury and its utility regulators to major infrastructure projects, particularly those requiring significant public investment. Writing in the Times, Sir John Armitt chair of the National Infrastructure Commission said: “We need to provide an additional four billion litres of water per day by 2050 in England alone to avoid extreme drought” (also the Guardian). Armitt is a backer of the controversial Abingdon reservoir. Layla Moran opposes it:

The need for the proposed Abingdon mega-reservoir is far from proven, and the environmental impacts of such a project don't seem to have been accounted for. This project must be halted, immediately. pic.twitter.com/s0R7J3MVGv — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) March 17, 2022

I agree with Moran. The idea of a huge, elevated reservoir on valuable, ecologically rich farmland makes no sense when there are alternatives. More sensibly, and more achievably, environment secretary, George Eustice has proposed a national grid for water that would see supply from the wetter parts of western and northern England to the south and east to ease future droughts. This makes sense, especially water transfers from the Severn to top up the Thames, which would obviate the need for the Abingdon Reservoir. The Daily Mail wants a Boris Canal, part of an ancient idea for a water grid, including connecting Kielder Reservoir to the south. Nation Cymru has a different spin on the story reminding us of the controversy of taking water from Wales.

But almost any new infrastructure seems pointless while leakage remains a major issue. The historic, creaking water supply system leaks like crazy. The water companies are committed to halve leakage by 2030. Progress by some water companies has been excruciatingly slow, Northumbrian, Affinity, Bristol and South West in particular.

The writing has been on the wall for growing water shortages for decades, but until recently there has been a failure of water companies to cooperate on tackling growing water scarcity across wider areas. The increasing water scarcity is being driven by our growing population, climate change and the needs of business and especially agriculture. Aquifers are quicker to drain than to refill.

People use to much water. The rollout of water meters, which cut household usage by an average of 21%, is slow even in areas where they are compulsory. We are a very long way from everyone having smart water meters that show usage in real time and can identify if water is leaking on a property, though they are available in the water-stressed Thames and Anglian districts.

Water is often seen as a free resource. It rains a lot in this country, though in some areas more than others, and the stuff comes out the tap. But in between rainfall and homes and businesses, the water is processed and very often pumped, requiring energy which is expensive and generates carbon emissions. It has not been well managed. The water industry has not been well managed.

We need Levelling Up of supplies to balance the rich water resources of the north and west, with the water scarcity of the south and east. We need to Build Back Wetter as well as Build Back Better.

If we can’t get enough action from the water companies, we should bring them back into public ownership.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.