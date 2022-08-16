Liberal Democrats should support trade unions and strike action

I was delighted that a policy motion written by myself, and the Young Liberals Social Mobility representative, Emily Baker, passed with an overwhelming majority at Young Liberals Summer Conference in Birmingham.

At our winter conference in Edinburgh in February, we passed a motion showing solidarity with the University & Colleges Union. Emily and I thought that in light of the Federal Party’s response to the RMT strikes, a similar motion ought to be brought to our Summer Conference in an expression of our support for the union.

To be completely candid, the Lib Dem response to these strikes made me hugely sceptical about my place in the Party. The protection of Trade Union and employment rights, including the right to strike, are absolute fundamental liberal values that I’m completely unwilling to compromise. I thought better of quitting. Instead, bringing this motion to our conference alongside Emily, was our way to ‘sticking it to the establishment’ in fairly characteristic YL style. We are both thrilled about the support of YL members in both their speeches and in the vote.

The motion calls for our express support for the industrial action taking by the RMT; our support for industrial action across other sectors where businesses fail to negotiate, and members are balloted in support of industrial action; and to reaffirm our support for the Association of Liberal Democrat Trade Unionists.

It’s become clearer that industrial action across sectors is increasingly likely: Royal Mail staff are heading for the picket, teachers are balloting for industrial action, Arriva bus drivers in the North West have been out on the picket line for 25 continuous days at the time of writing. Amendments to this motion submitted by James Green and Joe Norris, as well as English Young Liberals Chair, Oliver Jones-Lyons, have helpfully fleshed the motion out to include affirming our support for a variety of different Trade Unions and moved that Liberal Democrats should not oppose a General Strike if there are further restrictions on the right to strike.

Perhaps more controversially, our motion calls the Young Liberal to “renounce in the strongest possible terms” the comments made in broadcast rounds by Liberal Democrat MPs (n.b. Readers are reminded that Young Liberals conference is never shy about calling our parliamentarians out!). Munira Wilson MP on the BBC stated the government should be “working with the army and others to put contingency plans in place if these strikes are going to continue”; whilst Daisy Cooper MP on Sky News stated, “I don’t agree with the rail strikes”.

But this is about more than internal spats. Whilst the Tories pass policy which undermines strike action by allowing businesses to recruit temporary staff to fill the shortfall, and the Labour Party embarrassingly equivocates on their position on the Unions, we as Liberal Democrats have a real opportunity to establish ourselves as the Party of working people in this country. I believe we’ve failed at that far too often.

Trade Unions do more than just send people onto picket lines. They provide legal advice to members, provide support in disciplinary proceedings and defence against unscrupulous bosses, and campaign for changes inside the workplace. Trade Unions should have our full, liberal, support in these aims.

As I said, my view is that the right to fair pay and conditions in a core liberal tenet. Indeed, it’s enshrined in our constitution that we ought to “champion the freedom, dignity and well-being of individuals”. Well, against the backdrop of soaring inflation and energy bills, and after a decade of stagnant wages, is it not about time, in the interest of people’s dignity and well-being, that working people in this country get a fair deal? And if businesses are not willing to share their booming profits, is it not wholly reasonable for employees to leverage the withdrawal of their labour to achieve better pay and conditions? Young Liberals conference certainly believe so.