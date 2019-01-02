We Demand Better for Race Equality

Last week, the Resolution Foundation found that UK black and ethnic minorities (BAME) lost an estimated £3.2bn a year in pay gap and called for equivalent gender pay gap reporting for BAME workers. There was another report from the Centre for Justice Innovation on how community sentencing has decreased due to the loss of trust between the judges and magistrates and the probation service since the latter was privatised.
It seems like there is report each week of evidence of race discrimination or breakdown of trust between the UK establishment and the ethnic minority communities. In 2018, the Grenfell fire tragedy and the Windrush scandal epitomised how many migrant families have been marginalised and treated with impunity by public institutions. For Liberal Democrats this is intolerable and has to change.
For those who may not be aware, set up by Federal Policy Committee (FPC) a year ago, I chair the Race Equality Policy Working Group which presented a Consultation Paper (no. 136) at the last Autumn Conference. Thanks to everyone who responded, there was a record number of some 2000 comments received, more than in any past consultation!
Next week, FPC will be looking at our draft motion that will be tabled at Spring Conference this year, with a range of over-arching policies to improve race equality in the UK: from Education and Employment to Housing and Health, from Criminal Justice to Participation in Public Life. This will be backed by a 12,000+ worded policy paper with specific policy recommendations including:
-
a) Ending the hostile environment and providing prompt reparations in cases of miscarriage of justice.
b) Reducing the number of school exclusions by giving local authorities the remit and resources to act as Strategic Education Authorities for all schools in their area.
c) Tackling health inequalities by funding public information campaigns to tackle stigmas within specific communities.
d) Reducing the number of ethnic minority people criminalised with a drug policy that has a public health focus and with a whole-system approach to rehabilitation that prioritises diversion from the criminal justice system.
e) Exposing and confronting the stereotyping in the media that leads to spikes in hate crime.
In the meanwhile, the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality (LDCRE) has been beavering away much behind the scenes in helping the party implement the Alderdice Report findings with a strategy to change the culture of the party. You can view our Chair Roderick Lynch’s video on the LDCRE facebook here.
So, if anyone is in need of New Year resolutions to consider, may I suggest you could add:
- Joining LDCRE for as little as £1 a year here
- Coming to the Chinese LibDem Lunar New Year dinner on 19 February (and bring a Chinese friend if you have one)
- Work with me and others within the party to demand better for race equality and to eradicating race inequality in this country.
Happy New Year everyone!
* Merlene Emerson is is Vice-Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee and an executive member of Liberal International British Group. She is Co-founder of Chinese Liberal Democrats.
We shouldn’t assume that pay equality will be achieved by increasing the pay of black and ethnic minority employess in the UK rather than reducing the pay of non BAME employees.
Global competition has already substantially increased the pay of Asian workers whilst restricting the pay of European and North American workers.
Be careful what we wish for.
@David Evershed
The Resolution Foundation was looking at relative rates of pay, not absolute levels. There should not be descrimination on grounds of ethnicity. Their research suggests that there are ‘pay penalties’ related to ethnicity. The effects of globalisation on pay levels is not relevant to the argument.
@David Evershed
If you are suggesting that Trump-like protectionism or Brexit will benefit British workers, we can have that debate elsewhere.
@Nom de Plume
My point is that relative rates of pay are much greater between European workers and Asian workers than between ethnic groups within Europe or any one country within Europe.
So the biggest problem to solve is the ethnic pay differential between Asia/Africa and Europe/N.America than the pay differentials within countries. Globalisation seems to be closing the gap but partly by restricting wages in Europe/N.America.
Lib Dems are internationalists and will not want to look at this problem from a parochial point of view but looking across the world.
@David Evershed
Sorry but that’s nonsense. This is about the pay differential between UK BAME workers and UK non-BAME workers.
You’re basically suggesting we say to a BAME British person “okay so you are being paid less than your white coworkers but if you compare your income to a BAME person in a developing country you’re far better off – stop complaining.”
It’s a completely different issue.
No, I think David Evershed is pointing out the large differences of levels of pay across the world. He makes some suggestions as to some of its effects. It is an interesting topic, but I don’t think it belongs to this discussion.