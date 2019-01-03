Paddy’s Dangerous Idea No. 2

Following on from my post last week on Paddy’s Dangerous Idea No. 1, I am delving into his second proposal. Paddy argued:

We have long understood that property owning rights are one of the foundation stones of democracy. Yet each of us gives away our most intimate of property free and daily to the most powerful corporations, who make millions and millions from it. I am talking of course, about our personal data. Why do we Lib Dems not assert the citizens right to own their own data and to have control over how it is used? Why about proposing a law – perhaps a European one – which says to Messrs Amazon, Google, Starbucks etc, that they can use our personal data for their commercial purposes, but only with our permission and if they give us a share of the profits. Can you think of anything which would more alter the relationship between these masters of the commercial universe and the customers whose information they exploit for such enormous profit? Can you think of anything which would more empower the citizen in the market place? Isn’t that what we Lib Dems are supposed to be about? So?

I really like this idea. Ownership of our own data gives us not only control over who does what with our data but means we can expect to be paid if others use our data, especially if they make money from it. It might seem radical, but it makes a lot of sense.

The arguments over whether we own our bodies and separated bodily material have been extensively debated. If we do own our bodies, shouldn’t our data also be owned by us – isn’t our data inherently who we are?

But often we agree to our data being used in order to sign up for services, without realising the value or significance of the information we are sharing. Databases worth vast sums of money are created using our data. We have no control over what is done with that information and little understanding of how the databases might be used as technologies develop. A good example is the giving of DNA samples to find out your ancestral history – your consent to their services in most cases means that companies get ownership of the DNA sequence you have handed over.

It is not only the data we give that we should own and control, but it is also the data that is harvested on our usage of internet sites, our online purchases, our social media preferences. That harvesting of data should be recompensed. Whenever companies are making money out of our data, a share of that profit should come to us. And we should have rights to stop our information being used for purposes we could not have foreseen.

I’d be very interested to hear others views on this idea and how we should take it forward.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.