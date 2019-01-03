Why be a Liberal Democrat and an ‘Orange Booker’?

A recent post in the ‘Why be a Liberal Democrat?’ Christmas competition on LDV had me nodding along in agreement for the first few paragraphs (yes, Labour are hopeless, and despite this our party is in a perilous position), but the nodding stopped at the abrupt veer into advocating for getting rid of ‘Orange Bookers’ in the party.

As a board member of Liberal Reform, which (fairly enough) is regarded as the pressure group for Orange Book fans, I’ve never really understood why some party members are so bothered by us. Though Liberal Reform members tend to be quite supportive of building more homes to lower living costs (and therefore sceptical of anti-development activism), see international trade as something to be encouraged, and take a dim view of attempting to regulate lifestyles (e.g. clamping down on vaping), these views are hardly anathema to liberalism. Nor do they constitute an excessively libertarian take on the role of government. You’ll find our board members advocating for restoring legal aid funding, as well as more ‘traditional’ Liberal Reform topics like taking a more permissive approach to drug policy and using competition to lower prices.

While the author of the post was happy to say he ‘respected’ Orange Bookers, the lurid claim that the book’s contributing authors (Nick Clegg, Vince Cable, Susan Kramer, and Ed Davey among others) pursued market-friendly ideas to advance their own careers was an unfortunate slight on many of our current and former parliamentarians. I have no doubt that the Coalition damaged our electoral popularity, but can’t see how the electoral math in 2010 allowed for anything other than entering government with the Conservatives, with many of the policy compromises that came with this.

What matters now is how we position ourselves going forward. Wholesale disowning of our only time in government since WW2 is unlikely to bear fruit, so that leaves promoting what we got right (e.g. the pupil premium, lifting the lowest paid out of tax, and reducing carbon emissions), and crafting new policies on matters like legal aid access and immigration policy where we gave the Tories far too much say over.

The team at Liberal Reform want to avoid the somewhat uninspiring centrism that the party has fallen back on at times and instead work with others to craft a compelling radical liberal message. You’ll find us taking a hard look at any suggestions to launch huge new government programmes or regulatory regimes, but where a programme or idea is the most efficient way to achieve a liberal aim, is supported by evidence, and doesn’t infringe on civil liberties, we’re going to back it.

This isn’t to say that Liberal Reform have no disagreements with others in the party. We think collaborating with the Greens in a ‘progressive alliance’ when they are actively aspiring to destroy and replace our party is a daft idea. As is adopting elements of their anti-growth and anti-trade policy platform, which might appeal to 3% of the electorate, but which is (rightly) hard to defend when subjected to scrutiny. Disagreement over election tactics and policy shouldn’t be grounds for instigating purges from our party though; let’s leave that to the Corbynistas.

The coming weeks and months are going to be crucial for stopping Brexit. Rather than taking the advice of some and spending this time trying to drive out fellow party members, let’s unite to redouble our efforts on winning support for a People’s Vote.

* The author is politically restricted. He is an economist at a research institute.