Why be a Liberal Democrat and an ‘Orange Booker’?

A recent post in the ‘Why be a Liberal Democrat?’ Christmas competition on LDV had me nodding along in agreement for the first few paragraphs (yes, Labour are hopeless, and despite this our party is in a perilous position), but the nodding stopped at the abrupt veer into advocating for getting rid of ‘Orange Bookers’ in the party.
As a board member of Liberal Reform, which (fairly enough) is regarded as the pressure group for Orange Book fans, I’ve never really understood why some party members are so bothered by us. Though Liberal Reform members tend to be quite supportive of building more homes to lower living costs (and therefore sceptical of anti-development activism), see international trade as something to be encouraged, and take a dim view of attempting to regulate lifestyles (e.g. clamping down on vaping), these views are hardly anathema to liberalism. Nor do they constitute an excessively libertarian take on the role of government. You’ll find our board members advocating for restoring legal aid funding, as well as more ‘traditional’ Liberal Reform topics like taking a more permissive approach to drug policy and using competition to lower prices.
While the author of the post was happy to say he ‘respected’ Orange Bookers, the lurid claim that the book’s contributing authors (Nick Clegg, Vince Cable, Susan Kramer, and Ed Davey among others) pursued market-friendly ideas to advance their own careers was an unfortunate slight on many of our current and former parliamentarians. I have no doubt that the Coalition damaged our electoral popularity, but can’t see how the electoral math in 2010 allowed for anything other than entering government with the Conservatives, with many of the policy compromises that came with this.
What matters now is how we position ourselves going forward. Wholesale disowning of our only time in government since WW2 is unlikely to bear fruit, so that leaves promoting what we got right (e.g. the pupil premium, lifting the lowest paid out of tax, and reducing carbon emissions), and crafting new policies on matters like legal aid access and immigration policy where we gave the Tories far too much say over.
The team at Liberal Reform want to avoid the somewhat uninspiring centrism that the party has fallen back on at times and instead work with others to craft a compelling radical liberal message. You’ll find us taking a hard look at any suggestions to launch huge new government programmes or regulatory regimes, but where a programme or idea is the most efficient way to achieve a liberal aim, is supported by evidence, and doesn’t infringe on civil liberties, we’re going to back it.
This isn’t to say that Liberal Reform have no disagreements with others in the party. We think collaborating with the Greens in a ‘progressive alliance’ when they are actively aspiring to destroy and replace our party is a daft idea. As is adopting elements of their anti-growth and anti-trade policy platform, which might appeal to 3% of the electorate, but which is (rightly) hard to defend when subjected to scrutiny. Disagreement over election tactics and policy shouldn’t be grounds for instigating purges from our party though; let’s leave that to the Corbynistas.
The coming weeks and months are going to be crucial for stopping Brexit. Rather than taking the advice of some and spending this time trying to drive out fellow party members, let’s unite to redouble our efforts on winning support for a People’s Vote.
* The author is politically restricted. He is an economist at a research institute.
A new year and we continue to identify ourselves with the same old polarising terms. While it’s encouraging that Liberal Reform wishes to “avoid the somewhat uninspiring centrism”, it’s more dispiriting that we haven’t managed to avoid the now familiar (and to my mind rather false) “us and them” dichotomy. The simplistic (mis)interpretations of the positions held by more “social” Liberals suggests, at best, an unwillingness to understand other perspectives – at worse, a willingness to deliberately caricature opposing views.
I also have to disagree with the assertion that “the electoral math in 2010 allowed for [no]thing other than entering government with the Conservatives”. It is factually incorrect as electoral arithmetic doesn’t make decisions on behalf of the party. A special conference did that following extensive negotiations. There were various options (each fraught with difficulties, it must be said) and we have to take responsibility for the decisions we made, not blame it on mathematics. That’s not to “disown” our time in government, but to be realistic about it and accept our own role in making coalition a reality. it was a choice we made, and a very tough one.
The Orange Book was not, as I understand it, a statement of ideology. It was a programme to do things differently. Some of it already reads as outdated. It is no longer a blueprint for the future, but a statement of where we were 15 years ago. While I see the argument for supporting the work of Liberal Reform, it seems unfortunate that the term “Orange Booker”, with all its tribal connotations, continues to frame the narrative.
The Orange Book is what it is, but perhaps it’s time to go beyond using it as a term (often one of abuse) for identifying those of us with more economically liberal perspectives? “Why be a Liberal Democrat and a Liberal Reformist?” might have been a more inviting headline.
Any party going into government will make mistakes. Some critics within the party would never have us near the dirty business of actually running things.
The Orange Book is a source of liberal ideas for reforming government. It’s now over 10 years old and some solutions proposed seem dated. But overall there are many interesting suggestions for improving the life of all citizens, particularly the worst off.
Sounds like its time for a new book with some fresh up to date thinking we can all own.
@Neil – “Sounds like its time for a new book with some fresh up to date thinking we can all own.”
I keep an eye on what the LDs are up to, despite no longer being a member. Not great that you continue to have these sorts of defensive debates about why anyone with views to the right of the Green party should not be purged!
There’s probably more to Orange Book Liberalism than “market-friendly ideas” Not that there’s anything particularly wrong with those ideas. The problems arise in an over reliance on the market to solve all economic problems. Laissez-faire capitalism doesn’t work.
Governments are a key part in all modern capitalist economies for the not insignificant reason that they are the issuers of the currency! So they aren’t simply another player in the market with a requirement to make a profit. The overriding responsibility is to balance the economy not the ‘books’!
Going along with Tory austerity was the biggest failing of the Lib Dems in coalition. Raising VAT to 20% at the same time as the economy was entering deep recession, after the previous Labour Govt had lowered the rate to 15%, was a big mistake. The Party of Keynes should have known that.
@Andrew
There is already a new book with fresh up-to-date thinking. It is called “Four go in search of big ideas” and you can get it from SLF.
https://www.libdemvoice.org/four-go-in-search-of-big-ideas-56843.html
hi Peter,
Does anybody in the Lib Dems argue for laisser-faire capitalism?
When was the last time a Western government adopted laisser-faire policies?
