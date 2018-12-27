Digging deeper into No. 1 of Paddy’s Dangerous Ideas

I think the time has come for us to do a lot more with No. 1 of Paddy’s Dangerous Ideas.
We persist in the medieval practice of taking students to medieval ivy-covered buildings, to receive their education in the medieval manner from minds, too many of which, when it comes to delivering education, are stuck in the middle ages. Yet distance learning was pioneered in Britain at the Open University when communicating with your tutor meant stuffing your academic paper in an envelope, licking it, sticking a stamp on it and putting it in the local post-box.
Today the whole planet is into distance learning. Many of our own Universities make tons of money providing distance learning degree courses to students all over the world. But none of them are in Britain! If we were to convert at least part of our tertiary education syllabus to distance learning we might reduce the cost of degrees without diminishing their quality, give students more flexibility, force lecturers into the modern age, widen access and create a superb platform for adult education all at the same time.
Why, beloved Lib Dems, do we allow medieval vested interests to preserve our ivy-covered tertiary education system exactly as it is, loading more and more debt on students and preventing us from doing what much of the rest of the world is doing already? Just asking?
This idea has come back to me in North Devon. A local councillor in South Molton, not realising that it was one of Paddy’s Dangerous Ideas, spoke to me at length about how wonderful the Open University was. How in places like North Devon, where there are no universities, and a real lack of opportunity to advance skills, one can still access the Open University and get a degree. He asked me, how can we build on this model and enable everyone in North Devon to upskill and train?
I am suggesting that one of our best ways of honouring Paddy is to bring some of his Dangerous Ideas into fruition.
Let’s champion life-long learning, as Vince has promoted, by building online learning platforms so that people, whether they live in North Devon or in Shetland, can achieve the same level of accreditation and training as those who live in cities. Let’s put in place 21st-century methods of education, and not be stuck in the medieval model of tutorials and physical lectures.
We have a real opportunity to lead here and I think it is a fantastic opportunity for us. Promoting virtual education is education-for-all, not just those who can take time off for university or afford three years of tuition without working at the same time.
My South Molton Councillor works full time as a welder. He studies in the evenings and at weekends for his Open University course. This is the hard reality of many. Working to pay bills is a necessity, education is what is squeezed into spare time.
We, as Liberal Democrats championing education for all, need to promote online, virtual education which is accessible to everyone, anytime, whatever their circumstances might be.
This is truly levelling the playing field.
* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.
@ Kirsten
We need to work to bring these ideas, and similar ones, into the mainstream. The original stream by Paddy in 2017 produced over 60 comments. Many of them were critical of his education idea, but combining it, as Kirsten has done, with some of Vince’s ideas offers a way forward. What has happened to Vince’s £10,000 grant to all for education? Disappeared into the mind boggling bureaucracy that passes for policy making in this party.
The resistance to anything new is summed up in the response to his dangerous idea 3, where he proposes bringing party structure and communication into the 21st century from its current place in the 19th century. The response Paddy received :
” I know this, because I sent a paper to our Party Board suggesting that we might take a look at these revolutionary new ideas being followed by those who are succeeding, where we are not. I did not suggest anything as radical as actually doing this. Just that we should look at it. I know it was discussed (and rejected with some muscularity)”
That is typical of our current committees.
Matthew d”Ancona in the Guardian (24th December) in an article entitled “Let the centre find inspiration in Ashdown” points the way forward. Nothing as positive as this came from our hierarchy, so it is up to members to make them listen and make it happened.
We replace Vince’s ideas to create a movement with a more dynamic movement, PADDY”S MOVEMENT
We give Paddy’s movement a slot at conference. We allow local parties and organisations (e.g. SLF) to bring forward ideas, (ignoring the current convention of conference notes, conference believes etc) for debate. It would need to be limited to four ideas per conference,(can we trust conference committee to select them?).
After a short debate these are then thrown open to three months of on line discussion. The party would need to provide a facilitator. The summary of that discussion is brought to the next conference where the ideas are put forward for party policy, voted on by members.
This could start with a two hour session at the next spring conference, and I do not expect to hear negative comments such as the time table is agreed.
It is high time we got this party moving.
“I think the time has come …”
The time came a long time ago. It’s more than a year since Paddy Ashdown wrote about his “dangerous ideas” and the impact of the Coalition’s policies on part-time students (including those studying with the Open University) was apparent in the years before that.
I suspect that a fear of going anywhere near the issue of tuition fees has paralysed the party in this policy area.
Yes the Open University is a great British success story. It started off of course not as an online University, but as one centred around TV lectures, often in the middle of the night, local tutorials and assignments marked by tutors or by the computer. It developed as computers developed. Now we see the development of free and not-so-free online courses by universities across the world. They have become very profitable.
What is happening much more slowly is a recognition that the method of learning might need to change as possible delivery methods change.
There is a need in our country for the sort of innovation introduced by the OU, which made such an impact on University, and in fact all education. However we are all too busy ensuring that we stop the development of anyone but the rich.
The use of the internet for lectures would also provide the opportunity for everyone to have access to the best lecturers and to improve the productivity of university education by cutting down on the number of lecturers needed.
This would certainly work for first year maths, science and engineering students where the face to face lectures are to relatively large groups anyway.
It will also help with more specialist areas (classics?) which might otherwise not be available as a university course at all.
There would still be a need for certain practical experiments to be carried out in situ and some opportunities for face to face discussions.
Exams could be carried out at regional centres. Much marking could be automated.
I could also be a spur to systematising some of the more subjective courses like English and History and making their students more employable.