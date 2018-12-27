Tim Caswell

Why be a Liberal Democrat?

By | Thu 27th December 2018 - 12:30 pm

My family had a century of Labour Party membership between us. I left after three decades, coming home, intellectually, emotionally and ideologically, by joining the Liberal Democratic Party.

After one year’s membership, as a candidate in a marginal ward, and part of the campaign to re-elect our popular Mayor, I am writing this in ancient Rome. A timely reminder that the name, “potholes” dates from when the Anglo Saxons dug up the clay from Roman roads to make cookware and that the history of ideas matters. In particular that England has been divorcing Europe since Henry VIII. In this context, why be a Liberal Democrat?

The first reason is the need to keep the ideas of Liberalism and Democracy alive. Our broken politics and failing democracy make this challenging. But the twentieth century taught us that the twin evils of totalitarian communism and nationalism will lead to barbarism every time that the freedom, tolerance and rule of law inherent in Liberal Democracy are abandoned. The works of Sir Karl Raymond Popper illustrate why.

In The Poverty of Historicism and The Open Society And Its Enemies, Popper shows us that when the pseudo-scientific certainty of authoritarian dictatorship defeats liberalism and social democracy, barbarism is inevitable. He also elucidated the ultimate liberal paradox: freedom of thought and speech is sacrosanct but there must be limits on the actions of the enemies of freedom from the left and right.

Second, we are the true children of the enlightenment. Rational, evidence-based policy is already abundant. Taken together with the philosophy above and coupled with a renewal and extension of democracy will offer the best chance of a progressive hegemony in the twenty-first century.

Third, the things we take for granted: hard work, community, kindness, mutual tolerance and respect. These things are not accidents. They are the DNA of educated and informed citizens who believe in equality and society based on individual freedom. On every axis from libertarianism to authoritarian to free market to state control we are philosophically, ideologically and temperamentally moderate. From the twitching corpse of state socialism in England to the white supremacist nationalism of Russia and America we are threatened with a repetition of the gulag and the holocaust.

Fourth, only a belief in liberal market freedom balanced by the intervention of social objectives can deliver prosperity and ecology globally. While only international institutions can make humanity’s voice heard on a global scale, we must support such institutions regardless of the transient loyalties of our nation-state in the short term.

As the torch of liberal and social democracy passes to a new generation there is no guarantee who will win but capitulation by the forces of reason will make a repetition of the past a near certainty.

* Tim Caswell is a writer, lawyer and homelessness activist who joined the Liberal Democrats in 2018 after 34 years in the Labour party.

  • Neil Sandison 27th Dec '18 - 12:52pm

    Very good Tim we have twin evils to defeat and we must pick up the gauntlet of a new and refreshed liberalism if we are to raise the electorates eyes to what is possible without sinking into the mire of nationalism or state control that imprisons the soul and stifles creativity.

