Championing Freedom of Belief

Jeremy Hunt has ordered a review into the persecution of Christians worldwide. We are fortunate in this country to be able to practice our faiths, or have no faith, whichever the case might be. But in many countries of the world this is not the case.

Our 2017 General Election manifesto called for the UK to lead on establishing the right to religious freedom around the world:

Appoint an ambassador-level champion for freedom of belief to drive British diplomatic efforts in this field, and campaign for the abolition of blasphemy, sedition, apostasy and criminal libel laws worldwide, having already been responsible for ending them in this country.

Jeremy Hunt’s review does not go far enough. According to the Foreign Office, 215 million Christians faced discrimination and violence last year. How many more people from other faiths also faced persecution?

With an average of 250 Christians killed every month, this review is welcome. But I would like it to go further – we, as Liberal Democrats, champion the freedom of belief, and so any review must look at the global scale of persecution against those of all faiths and none.

The three aims of the review could easily be expanded to include those of other faiths:

“To map the persecution of Christians in ‘key countries’ in the Middle East, Africa and Asia” – this could map religious persecution of all faiths worldwide. There is already a lot of research out there!

“To provide an analysis of current UK government support” – what is the government currently doing to abolish blasphemy, sedition, apostasy and criminal libel laws worldwide?

“To offer recommendations for a cohesive and comprehensive policy response” – this policy proposal should include fighting all religious persecution.

We have just enjoyed the festival of Christmas – Christians in this country have been free to celebrate and worship. Those who are not Christian have not been forced to participate. It is that same freedom to practice or abstain from belief in any country, culture or faith around the world that we need to champion.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.