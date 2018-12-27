Kirsten Johnson

Championing Freedom of Belief

By | Thu 27th December 2018 - 4:25 pm

Jeremy Hunt has ordered a review into the persecution of Christians worldwide. We are fortunate in this country to be able to practice our faiths, or have no faith, whichever the case might be. But in many countries of the world this is not the case. 

Our 2017 General Election manifesto called for the UK to lead on establishing the right to religious freedom around the world:

Appoint an ambassador-level champion for freedom of belief to drive British diplomatic efforts in this field, and campaign for the abolition of blasphemy, sedition, apostasy and criminal libel laws worldwide, having already been responsible for ending them in this country.

Jeremy Hunt’s review does not go far enough. According to the Foreign Office, 215 million Christians faced discrimination and violence last year. How many more people from other faiths also faced persecution? 

With an average of 250 Christians killed every month, this review is welcome. But I would like it to go further – we, as Liberal Democrats, champion the freedom of belief, and so any review must look at the global scale of persecution against those of all faiths and none.

The three aims of the review could easily be expanded to include those of other faiths:

  • “To map the persecution of Christians in ‘key countries’ in the Middle East, Africa and Asia” – this could map religious persecution of all faiths worldwide. There is already a lot of research out there!
  • “To provide an analysis of current UK government support” – what is the government currently doing to abolish blasphemy, sedition, apostasy and criminal libel laws worldwide?
  • “To offer recommendations for a cohesive and comprehensive policy response” – this policy proposal should include fighting all religious persecution.

We have just enjoyed the festival of Christmas – Christians in this country have been free to celebrate and worship. Those who are not Christian have not been forced to participate. It is that same freedom to practice or abstain from belief in any country, culture or faith around the world that we need to champion.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Stephen 27th Dec '18 - 4:42pm

    The fact that it’s only considering Christians is plain wrong. There are several countries where simply being an atheist carries a death sentence.

    If the government wanted to make a real difference, they’d start by removing existing UK blasphemy laws. Though they’re not used in practice, the fact that we have them at all is cited by countries which do enforce them as an excuse.

    We’re a lot more free than most of the world, but we’re not a truly secular state yet. Abolishing other religious privileges in the UK – e.g. ending faith schools, removing bishops from the house of lords etc. would be a good start.

  • Mark Paine 27th Dec '18 - 5:13pm

    I do not think that ‘ending faith schools’ is a particularly liberal idea. Surely in a liberal society, parents like myself should have the choice to be able to send my children to a faith (in my case, Catholic) school. The argument that State funding should be removed is convincing for some but what about parents who would not be able to afford fees for the faith schools they would still wish their children to attend. I totally agree that blasphemy laws are fundamentally illiberal (for the reasons cited by John Stuart Mill) and should be abolished.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDenis Loretto 27th Dec - 5:00pm
    I think the more interesting part of the polling reported here is the strong support from Labour voters for voting down "May's deal". Would their...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 27th Dec - 4:59pm
    Neil Sandison The NHS didn't 'stifle my soul', Neil. It saved my life. I could, of course, have exercised my freedom and died.
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 27th Dec - 4:57pm
    Michael BG, "Keynes suggested that it was not a vital question what the government spent the extra deficit on, so long as aggregate demand is...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 27th Dec - 4:50pm
    I am with David Evershed imagine top class lecture that was interactive that didnt just reach 3,000 students but 30,000 students .And that those lecturers...
  • User AvatarStephen 27th Dec - 4:42pm
    The fact that it's only considering Christians is plain wrong. There are several countries where simply being an atheist carries a death sentence. If the...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 27th Dec - 4:22pm
    Appreciate all the comments. I was hoping the article would generate a good debate and it has which pleases me greatly. @duncanbrack your book is...