New Edition of Ad Lib out

The party has revamped its online magazine Ad Lib
It’s jam packed full of stuff – a profile of our candidate in the most marginal seat in the country. Wendy Chamberlain is working to take the seat where sitting SNP MP Stephen Gethins and his wife make up his majority.
There’s an interview with Lucy Salek, our brilliant candidate in the Lewisham by-election and articles from Vince on housing and Tom Brake on Brexit.
Good Piece from Vince on Housing.
Building 100,000 social houses for rent and a major programme of building affordable homes to buy, part-purchase or rent to buy.
He sets out ideas on cutting the link between escalating land and house prices.
“…using public land without the current legal requirement to maximise value; the introduction of Land Value Taxation which would incentivise the best use of land; and modifications to land compensation legislation so that compulsory purchase can be used without the payment of ‘hope value’ for change of use.”
Vince goes on to say “we shall be further developing them for our manifesto.”