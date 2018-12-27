The Voice

New Edition of Ad Lib out

By | Thu 27th December 2018 - 6:25 pm

The party has revamped its online magazine Ad Lib and you can read the new version, hot off the digital press, here.

It’s jam packed full of stuff – a profile of our candidate in the most marginal seat in the country. Wendy Chamberlain is working to take the seat where sitting SNP MP Stephen Gethins and his wife make up his majority.

There’s an interview with Lucy Salek, our brilliant candidate in the Lewisham by-election and articles from Vince on housing and Tom Brake on Brexit.

If you have any feedback about it, LIb Dem Head of Membership Greg Foster would love to read it at [email protected]

