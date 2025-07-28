We have a duty of care to speak out against the Online Safety Act

We are the party of civil liberties – that is what, we would argue, should be an uncontested fact. From the Snoopers Charter to campaigning for equal rights for minority communities, it is the raison d’être of the Liberal Democrats and the Liberal Party before us to stand up for civil liberties, recognising that the role of the state is not to micromanage or infringe on people’s core rights.

This belief is why we at Liberal Reform are so opposed to the Online Safety Act (OSA). Fundamentally, legislation should seek to make a positive difference to the lives of people it effects.

So why is this legislation so flawed?

There are a range of reasons why the OSA is so flawed.

Firstly, it is poorly drafted legislation. If we want to stop young people viewing harmful material online, it would be pertinent to actually pass legislation that does this. Instead, every computer literate person is downloading a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and using that to continue with the same activity they were before the act came into effect.

Sarah Champion, an influential Labour backbencher has responded by suggesting that they would ban VPNs. For context, a VPN allows a person to appear as though they are in a different location when posting. They are a vital tool for political dissidents in countries where human rights are seen as an optional extra. They are also a commonly used IT tool for people working remotely.

The evidence could not be clearer. For the former human rights lawyer Sir Keir Starmer to be considering banning VPNs shows that it is evident that he views the right to privacy and protest as optional extras.

The legislation targets people’s privacy. Article 8 of the ECHR is clear that there is a right to privacy. By requiring age verification to access certain websites, the legislation forces people to put their names next to their search history on the internet.

To hit home how bad this is, imagine you are a young LGBT+ person who lives at home with deeply religious parents and you have accessed a forum to seek support from your peers. Then there is a data breach and your sexual orientation is leaked to the world. This legislation could lead to the forced outing of thousands of people.

It targets the legitimate exchange of information in a democratic society. We are proud that the UK strongly protects the right to free exchange of information. It is the cornerstone of a democracy because it allows us to challenge those who we disagree with using facts and information. Yet, the OSA threatens access to Wikipedia, of all websites.

Liberal Reform is therefore calling on our party to:

-Vocally oppose the rollout of this legislation and campaign for its repeal and call for its suspension whilst a comprehensive review is undertaken.

-Work to safeguard the legality of VPNs.

-Hold the previous Conservative and current Labour Governments accountable for this gross violation of our civil liberties.

As the party of civil liberties, this should be common sense and something we are leading on by instinct. Let’s be proud of our history and stand up against this legislation.

* This is a joint article from the Board of Liberal Reform