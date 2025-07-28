28 July 2025 – yesterday’s press releases

Lib Dems call for PM to confirm Honours for Lionesses

Starmer must not take Trump at his word on Ukraine and the Middle East

SNP must do more to help more than quarter of a million Scots on long term sick back to work

Lib Dems call for PM to confirm Honours for Lionesses

Following the Lionesses’ victory at the Euros last night, and ahead of the reception being hosted for the team at Downing Street this evening, the Liberal Democrats are calling on the Prime Minister to commit to Honours for the whole squad, including confirmation of a rumoured honorary Damehood for coach Sarina Wiegman.

The party is also calling for a statue of team captain Leah Williamson to be displayed at Wembley Stadium.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Culture, Media and Sport, Max Wilkinson MP, said:

The Lionesses have swept us all away with their record-breaking performance, accomplishing back-to-back Euro victories, while making us all proud every step of the way. It is time for the Prime Minister to formally recognise this historic moment by confirming an honorary damehood for Sarina Wiegman, and appointing the whole squad an MBE for their momentous accomplishment. This formal recognition would be a fitting display of the pride and gratitude the Lionesses have given the nation. It would also be more than fitting for a statue of Leah Williamson to be proudly displayed outside Wembley – the home of English football.

Starmer must not take Trump at his word on Ukraine and the Middle East

Commenting on Starmer’s meeting with President Trump this afternoon, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

Warm words from Donald Trump on ending Putin’s war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza are welcome, but the Prime Minister would be naive to take him at his word. We know Trump’s unpredictability all too well by now. In both Ukraine and the Middle East the situation is utterly intolerable and the Prime Minister needs to work with our allies to put a proper plan in place, so that we can lead even if Donald Trump continues to refuse to act. That should start with us recognising the state of Palestine, and seizing frozen Russian funds in the UK.

SNP must do more to help more than quarter of a million Scots on long term sick back to work

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Jamie Greene has today called on the Scottish Government to do more to help the 269,000 people who are long-term sick or disabled to find work, including investing more in tackling mental health conditions, autism and ADHD.

Figures released from a parliamentary question from Mr Greene to the Scottish Government has revealed that there are an estimated 269,000 people in Scotland aged 16-64 who gave their reason for being inactive as long-term sick or disabled.

This includes 35,200 in Glasgow, 16,100 in North Lanarkshire, 14,100 in Fife, 14,000 in Edinburgh and 12,800 in South Lanarkshire.

Figures uncovered by The Times recently showed that the cost of Adult Disability Payments for working-age Scots with mental health conditions is now costing over £110m every month or £1.3bn per year.

This compares to only £270.5m per year which is dedicated to mental health services.

On Wednesday 28th May, Scottish Liberal Democrats led a debate in the Scottish Parliament where they will demand new treatment pathways for neurodiversity, warning that the lack of treatment options is negatively impacting the Scottish economy. Mr Greene said that the SNP risked writing off a generation of Scots in favour of a burgeoning welfare bill and little support to help them achieve their potential in life.

Jamie Greene said: