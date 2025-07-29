Water companies with hosepipe bans leaking over one billion litres of water a day

The four water companies with hosepipe bans in place are leaking an average of 1.068 billion litres of water a day

Equivalent to 400 Olympic sized swimming pools a day being lost to leakages at firms with hosepipe bans

Lib Dems demand water bosses at companies with hosepipe bans give up their bonuses and eye-watering salary increases

The four water companies with hosepipe bans in place are leaking over one billion litres of water per day, analysis of the latest figures by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

The party’s Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron said it was a “scandal” and called for water company bosses to forgo their bonuses and big salary increases while hosepipe bans are in place in light of these failures to invest in infrastructure

Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Southern Water and South East Water have all issued widespread hosepipe bans due to water shortages, leaving millions of customers without water for their gardens this summer. Yet between them, the four water companies are leaking an average of 1.068 billion litres of water a day, enough to fill 400 Olympic sized swimming pools.

Water companies are required to measure the average amount of water lost through their network, over a consecutive three year period. Thames Water comes out worst, with their average water leakage amounting to an equivalent of 592 million litres per day. That is enough to keep a hosepipe running for over 75 years.

Yorkshire Water’s average leaks equate to over 275 million litres of water being lost every day, whilst Southern Water lost 104 million and South East Water wasted 97 million.

Data also shows the shocking water wastage per household. Thames Water on average wastes 146 litres of water per household per day, Yorkshire Water are not far behind wasting 115 litres of water. South East Water waste on average 91 litres of water per household a day, and Southern Water report wasting 89 litres.

The Chief Executive of Southern Water has seen his salary doubled to £1.2 million, despite the company wasting millions of litres of water a day to leakages. The Liberal Democrats said he and other water company bosses should give up their bonuses and big salary increases for sewage pollution and failing to maintain infrastructure.

The Liberal Democrats were the first party to call for Ofwat to be abolished and replaced with a tougher water regulator in November 2022, a policy adopted by the government earlier this month. The party is now calling on the government to ensure the new water regulator is established as soon as possible and to ban water company bonuses until leaks are fixed and sewage dumping ends.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron MP said: