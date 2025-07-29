The Voice

A Celebration of the life of David Boyle

Tue 29th July 2025

There will be a Celebration of the Life of David Boyle on Wednesday 10th September at the Cocktail Bar of The Bedford Balham, 77 Bedford Hill, London SW12 9HD from 7pm.

You can read a tribute to David here.

