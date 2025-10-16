We have to be our best selves to fight Reform: that means Prue for President

In a few months’ time, members in Wales will be facing a massive test; a test we have proven we can manage at local government, but have yet to prove at a Parliamentary level. How do we respond to the rise of Reform? How do we put our best foot forward and be the Liberal anti-authoritarian alternative to the populist right?

It is through that lens with which I am viewing our Presidential election. It is important now more than ever that we have a strong voice for Liberalism, pushing the party to be our best selves and come out fighting with our values. We need a President who will promote these values, bringing with them decades of experience in local government, and the structures of our party. To do this, we need to make sure our party is fighting fit and in the best place to fight each election that comes our way during this Parliament.

The strength of our party has always come from the way we engage our membership and having known Prue since I was in the Young Liberals, I know she understands the strengths our membership brings, as our party’s secret weapon. Her willingness to help people engage in the party, and harness people’s enthusiasm is what we need in a President, especially when the role is so critical to running our large, and often complicated organisation.

In next year’s Senedd election, I am a lead candidate in Swansea and Gower, and I know how important it will be that our party, across the whole of the UK, rises to the challenge of Reform, ensuring our structures function well, but also that we include our members on this journey. As Deputy President of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, I know only too well how important it is that the party has got all the compliance and operational bits right – only if the party’s engine is singing, can our message from candidates and elected members the length and breadth of the country, reach voters.

When I sat back here in South Wales and saw that the rumour was true that Prue was going to stand for Party President, I knew instinctively she was what our party needed for its next phase of development. A critical friend outside Parliament, who has extensive experience of chairing meetings, helping our committees make fair and inclusive decisions to keep our movement progressing and allowing us to be our best Liberal selves, right when our countries need us to be. I hope you will all join me in voting for Prue in the Party President election.

* Sam Bennett is Deputy President of the Welsh Liberal Democrats