We must keep up the fight against digital ID

I left our recent federal conference in Bournemouth, the first I’ve attended, with my head abuzz. Only a small part of this was due to the cumulative hangover that happens when a man in his late thirties boozes as he did in his late twenties. The overwhelming majority of the remaining buzz is a result of the optimism, confidence, and positivity of everyone I met and the warm welcome that was shown to us repentant sinners, formerly of other political parishes.

Key points like Tim Farron’s barnstorming speech, making the defiant and full-throated case for patriotism and liberalism, and Jamie Greene’s warm, clever, and energising remarks about how Liberal Democrats have welcomed him into the party as our newest MSP were highlights for me. As were the other fringes, receptions, and engaging conversations I had over the weekend. Thank you all.

Our conference was buzzing, and a good thing too – other parties will envy us our good mood, and they are right to.

However, with so many important causes and issues jostling in the scrum for attention, it’s important that crucial ones do not slip through the cracks.

And what could be more important than the UK Labour Government planning to force British people to carry mandatory digital ID to access work and services?

One of the fringe events I attended at conference was held by privacy and civil liberties campaigners, Big Brother Watch in the Bournemouth Library (next year, we must get them back in the main venue). Joining their staff on the panel was our brilliant MP for Orkney and Shetland, Alistair Carmichael. It was excellent discussion and the report that Big Brother Watch have published on the topic, Checkpoint Britain, is well worth your time.

As Alistair said during the discussion, this is a matter of first principles and of instinct. There is something in the prospectus of mandatory ID, digital or otherwise, that offends a liberal sensibility. It feels wrong, in other words, to give the government the authority to demand we prove we are who we say we are at any moment and for any reason that some bureaucrat wishes to use. It is an existential threat to the way life in the United Kingdom has always been, a threat to the liberty it is infused with, and a threat to the way we as British subjects relate to the state.

Liberal Democrats are very good at the local stuff. Kemi Badenoch identified us as the people who will come along to “fix your church roof,” and thought she landed a knockout blow. Au contraire mon Kemi! Getting on with what needs done, with a smile and a quiet determination, is the Lib Dem brand and we are very and rightfully proud of it.

However, there is also a national picture to consider and I fear that, on some occasions, we’re too focused on the detail and intricacies of a policy and its impact where we live that we don’t give proper focus to the big stuff. This fear may be unsubstantiated, but better someone has it and we catch this kind of thing than nobody does, and it turns out to be very founded indeed. Especially if it turns out that we don’t give enough attention to the perils of mandatory digital ID.

So far, the signs are good. Our science and technology spokesperson, Victoria Collins, has laid out the Lib Dem objection to this overreaching and potentially discriminatory policy; I particularly enjoyed her pithy line in which she says that, “people should not be turned into criminals just because they can’t have a digital ID, or choose not to,” – that second element being particularly important. We must keep up this attack to defend our freedom and, when it comes to it, our MPs must, if they’ve any conscience at all, vote to kill this hideous measure.

My concern, however, is that this monstrous policy is allowed to bed in and become acceptable and palatable. This is particularly dangerous in a nation that has fond memories of huge government intrusion into our private lives and curtailing of civil liberties in its recent past. I am worried that our supine and submissive response to many aspects of the COVID pandemic has softened us up for exactly this kind of thing.

In the weeks and months that follow, I’ll continue to write and speak about this authoritarian proposal in the hope that others will do so too. Please, join in before it’s too late!

* Alan is a writer and a regular columnist for the Scottish Daily Express. He also runs Alan Grant Communications, specialising in political communications and public affairs.