Christian de Vartavan

To foster AI and technology innovation, words alone are not enough

By | Tue 30th September 2025 - 2:00 pm

Dr. Karsten Wildberger, Germany’s new Federal Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation, has raised important concerns about the EU AI Act. He argues that its regulatory framework is being introduced prematurely—before a strong European AI market has emerged—and stiffles innovation. “Sometimes it’s wiser to pause and reassess when circumstances evolve,” he told the Financial Times (link below), underscoring how the Act creates barriers that deter companies from experimenting and scaling AI within Europe.

His remarks highlight a broader tension: Europe aspires to lead in AI, yet risks undermining its own ambitions by prioritizing control over cultivation. Regulations must ensure safety and ethics, but they must also be proportionate, flexible, and designed to nurture domestic innovation rather than handicap it before it can properly grow.

I have long shared such perspective. The EU AI Act should be an enabling framework—one that encourages responsible innovation and leaves room for European AI to flourish—rather than a dense rulebook that makes compliance more burdensome than discovery.

A parallel challenge exists in the United Kingdom. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), which oversees Innovate UK, is currently led by Liz Kendall MP, Secretary of State since 5 September 2025. While DSIT champions innovation in principle, its policies and funding calls often prove too narrow in scope. I have voiced these concerns directly to the previous Conservative Secretary of State and more recently through LinkedIn posts addressed to the new leadership. Responses are however more than elusive, non-existent as far as I am concerned.

As a result my company’s award-winning blockchain technology is currently being trialled in the United States, in part because Innovate UK’s regulatory and funding frameworks are too narrowly defined. That is a missed opportunity for the UK, where such technologies could be developed, tested, and scaled with the right policy support.

This points to a larger issue. The Prime Minister’s governmental programme is, as I write, widely criticised for being vague, verbose, and lacking in practical definition. That tendency—ambition framed in grand terms but without clear delivery pathways—appears to have filtered down to DSIT as well. The ministry speaks eloquently about fostering science, research, and innovation, but rhetoric alone is not enough. What is needed is a pragmatic, responsive, and transparent strategy that actively empowers innovators rather than placing them in funding straitjackets which never fit the developed innovation or it’s creators’ needs

* Christian de Vartavan is an eminent scholar and now CEO of a London blockchain consulting company and Associate, APPG AI, House of Lords.

