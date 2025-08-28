We need better political decision-making and accountability 

Government has no money of its own, yet successive governments have spent taxpayers’ money on failed projects with impunity – and immunity!

When considering one of the recent less than helpful policy choices foisted on us by Labour, putting up National Insurance on employers’ contributions – which has in practice stopped many companies from taking on new employees despite Labour pinning everything on growth! – it got me thinking about how poor policy decision-making often is at the top. Presented with the key facts, almost anyone could have told Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves (and they did) that this NI hike on employers was a poor idea, yet the decision was made by top politicians earning six-figure salaries!

Let’s think about some of the other poor and costly policy decisions of recent years. It’s actually hard to know where to start!

Most Lib Dems would struggle to approve of any of the measures enacted by the Thatcher Government, but selling off council housing, a deeply ideological move, was perhaps one of their most reckless ideas. The lost pool of social housing was never replaced so, decades later, we have many less well-off families permanently locked out of affordable housing and, tragically, more homeless people than ever on our streets.

And what about the Iraq War? There never were any weapons of mass destruction and Tony Blair only really agreed to stand shoulder to shoulder with President Bush on the War because of the questionable ‘special relationship’. Think what this cost the UK in terms of lost lives and billions wasted on military combat. The 2016 Chilcot Enquiry concluded, “The consequences of the invasion and of the conflict within Iraq which followed are still being felt in Iraq and the wider Middle East, as well as in the UK”. Yet somehow only the Lib Dems could see in advance that this War was deeply wrong.

Other examples of poor management at the top include the HS2 debacle, which has now become a national embarrassment, already costing the taxpayer billions, but with not a single train in service to show for it yet (a project legislated for by government, delivered by HS2 Ltd, who are accountable to the Department of Transport). Then there’s the vile Post Office Horizon Scandal, partly enabled by years of poor public governance of the postal service, – and even the recent ill-thought-through withdrawal of Winter Fuel Payments with no practical regard to some pensioners’ low incomes – a move which was only reversed due to extreme political and societal pressure.

And, of course, then there’s Brexit. As we know Cameron only agreed to a Referendum to try to sort out dissent in his own party – what a reason! – and the whole Brexit campaign and subsequent Withdrawal Agreement arrangements could barely have been handled worse. The Referendum was only advisory, and no voting threshold was mandated regarding compliance with the result other than a straightforward majority, both unwise and unconstitutional. Brexit has already cost the UK billions in lost trade and reduced productivity according to the OBR, not to mention all the time wasted on the legislation, the inconvenience and the divisiveness it caused in society. Again, only Ed Davey of the main party leaders has had the guts to come out and say we need to address the Brexit debacle by rejoining the Customs Union. Meanwhile have Farage, Johnson, Gove & Co faced any consequences whatsoever for the economic disaster they foisted on us? No!

As a country the problem is that we can no longer afford these dreadful policy miscalculations. The coffers have dried up after the trillions of pounds wasted by governments over the last decades. So, what to do? It seems to me that all political leaders and Ministers should, at the very least, at the start of their term, be obliged to undergo high-intensity training on public decision-making, spending and accountability, delivered by leading business schools or universities. Politicians need to understand that they cannot simply waste public money as if it were confetti – and that they need to be solutions-focussed and financially accountable in their jobs – every day of the year and all year round – not just saying they are every five years at the ballot box.

* Judy Abel is a Lib Dem member who has worked in health policy for several major health charities. (She is still working)