We need to seize our opportunities as they arise

I was taken aback when Ed Davey, a former Cabinet minister no less, suggested I should consider running for Parliament.
It was October 2015 and I had only been a member of the Liberal Democrats for five months. I’d joined after the General Election because I was so dismayed that Cameron’s Conservatives had won a majority. I was keen to do whatever I could to help the Lib Dems locally and cheerfully took on leaflet rounds and canvassed for a local by-election. I had never remotely considered being an MP.
As we got talking further during a curry night in Kingston, I realised that there was, in fact, no better time for someone like me to stand. The party needed to rebuild and present a new face to the country, and as one of the many thousands who joined in the 18 months after the 2015 election, I could be one of those new faces.
I received prospective parliamentary candidate approval the following month. It was unusual at that time for people to be approved after such a short time in the party, but selections were coming up for the GLA elections. In the event, there were only two candidates for the South West London constituency seat – if I hadn’t been approved in November, it would have been an uncontested selection.
Six months later, I was selected to be the Parliamentary candidate for Richmond Park. By the time of that selection, I only just qualified under our 12-month rule, and if I had waited until the time limit, I probably wouldn’t have been approved in time. Four months after my selection, I faced Zac Goldsmith in a Parliamentary by-election for Richmond Park. Polling day was two days after the anniversary of my approval event. The rest is history……..
Politics moves fast – nobody has learned that lesson quicker than I have. We need to be ready to seize our opportunities when they arise, and sometimes an untried, untested newbie is a better person to put forward than an experienced veteran. My experience shows that the 12-month rule is an unnecessary hurdle for new members to clear. As long as we retain a robust process of approval, removing the 12-month rule should give local parties a wider choice of candidates at their selection events.
There’s been a lot of talk about “the Canadians” in this consultation process. But perhaps we might look to that other country to the south when we think about this aspect of the proposals. In February 2007, the junior senator for Illinois, who had been elected to the Senate barely more than two years’ previously, announced his intention to run for President. At first he was derided for his presumption by many on his own side, as well as his political opponents. Even many of his supporters thought it was too soon. But he instinctively knew that his time had come, and before another year had passed, Barack Obama was sworn in to serve the first of his two terms as the 44th President of the United States.
British politics has never been in a more divided and fractious state. We can make a real difference with the right people. Let’s not waste unnecessary time or maintain unnecessary barriers to getting the right people in the right place at the right time to win the elections we need to win.
* Sarah Olney joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 and won a spectacular victory in the Richmond Park by-election in December 2016. She lost the seat by a heartbreaking 45 votes in the 2017 General Election.