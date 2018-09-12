You’re the Lib Dem Chief Exec – what three things would you do first?

When I joined the Liberal Democrat ExpandTeam as Honorary President in August I said I was “looking forward to bringing together people and groups that want to make it easier for members to get involved and give them a great experience when they do”. At our workshop, on 1 September that’s exactly what we began doing. We invited a small group of Lib Dems from our network to discuss Liberal Democrat Expand’s work and to ask the big questions about how we can all do something to improve member experience in the party.

We began by looking at some of the sources of inspiration for Lib Dem Expand, which launched in 2016 following a strong set of local election results in certain areas. The question then was: how do we replicate this across the country? What is it that makes certain seats thrive, and what can we do to transplant that into other areas?

The 50 State Strategy of Governor Howard Dean was the inspiration then. This committed the Democrats to invest in training and development across the country. And since then, new models have emerged: from Ship Creek in Alaska (read more here ) to Onward Together (the video is recommended watching!).

So what could that look like for the Liberal Democrats? At our workshop, attendees shared their key takeaways from the likes of Onward Together:

They’re positive and outward looking

They’re engaged throughout the civic space

They take a holistic approach and know that it won’t change over night

They bring organisations and teams together and help candidates with training and funding

And they provide access to mentorship and role models – helping activists forge their own paths

Those are key insights – and that’s what we would like to build for the Liberal Democrats.

We’ll be discussing this lots more with lots more Liberal Democrats up and down the country. On 15 September we’ll be running a networking informal fringe at Brighton Rocks. Attendance is free and all we ask is that you think of your answers to our big question:

You’re the Chief Exec of the Lib Dems. Money and resource are no obstacle. What are the first three things you do? What are the barriers you have faced? What can you do to overcome them? What support do you need?

See you there.

Liberal Democrat aims to build a ‘650 Strategy’ for the Liberal Democrats, inspired by the 50 State Strategy of Governor Howard Dean for the Democrats.

* Elaine Bagshaw is the Honorary President of Liberal Democrat Expand. She serves on the party’s Federal Board and is the Parliamentary Spokesperson for Poplar and Limehouse.