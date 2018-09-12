Coalition Years – The Good, The Bad and What of the Future

I wanted to do an article on the coalition years by looking at what we did well, what we could have done better and the consequence post-coalition. I want to make it clear that I was not in favour of an alliance with the Tories and would have preferred to have supported the Tories on a case-by-case basis (a bit like the DUP) with the main proviso that we get PR (and not a billion pounds) first before offering support. I would not have advocated joining the government because it’s difficult to critically question your partner in government and take credit for your policies. I wouldn’t quite go as far as holding up furry handcuffs as Linda did (I believe) in Birmingham but I felt it was a mistake to go into coalition with the Tories simply because they cannot be trusted.
Liberal Democrat cabinet ministers and other senior ministry proved their high calibre in government. They did a great job and were easily equal to any Tory minister. Our party brought forward some excellent initiatives that have benefited this country: the Green bank, pupil premium, increased support for mental health patients, same-sex marriage legislation and reducing the threshold where you start to pay tax to name but a few achievements.
Thirteen years of Labour government marginally increased pensions whereas we, led by Steve Webb, introduced the triple lock on the state pension. In the five years we were in government we built more homes than labour had done in the last thirteen years. Other achievements can be seen in an article written for LDV by Robin Bennett dated Friday 19th May 2017: https://www.libdemvoice.org/achievements-of-the-libdems-in-coalition-20102015-54382.htm
In my opinion, we made a number of strategic mistakes during the coalition. One of the biggest was to unsuccessfully take the press on (especially when the other two parties were backing off). The media in this country is very tightly split based on loyalty and politics. A consequence for us has been that the print media have almost ignored us. The impact of that has been gradual, other news media have not reported what we have been doing and saying. Our message is not getting through to the general public. I regularly hear on the doorsteps “But what are the Liberal Democrats doing on…”. Our effort to deliver a liberal message is not being listened to through mass media, although we get a limited hearing on Brexit.
We did not take a long-term view when we went into coalition. For me the most important single change to secure was PR, and we didn’t. If we had secured PR, we would today have had a sizeable presence in Parliament, and for me, all wrongs would have eventually been righted from this single change.
We failed to project the liberal view repeatedly and align those views with our policies when we were in government. Consequently, the public still asks what does the Liberal Democrat party stand for? We failed to inform and educate the public on liberalism.
We did not distinguish our achievement from those of the Tories nor did we publically challenge them to establish in the public mind that we were two different parties, yet of equal calibre. The long-term consequence of that is we are seen, incorrectly, as a junior partner in our time in government (or that is what I hear on the doorstep).
Although I wasn’t for the coalition, I acknowledge what we achieved and our challenges. However, it’s time to draw a line under that and look to the future. The future development of this party should be based on a long-term plan, ten to fifteen years hence. Realistically, it will take five to 10 years to re-establish ourselves, Brexit will be a boost, but we need to be wary of false dawns. Many issues need to be addressed for example our image, funding, a clear liberal message to back our policies, re-establishing our base after it was decimated from the loss of so many councillors and increased minority representation at all levels of the party. Lots to do.
* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team
At last, someone who is prepared to see the positive out of the 2010-2015 Coalition Government. Yes, with hindsight, ‘Confidence and Supply’ might have been the better option; but we are where we are, as they say.
You see, if you want PR you are quite likely to get Coalition governments. So, if you are offered a deal, surely you need to put up or shut up. Politics at any level isn’t for purists. It’s about ‘give and take’. It’s just a pity that Cameron’s lot tended to ‘take’ rather than ‘give’, which includes claiming credit for raising tax thresholds, for example. But at least it happened.
Clearly the seven days it took to form the new government back in 2010 showed the inexperience on these islands in how you build coalitions. With a more realistic time frame, perhaps more could have been ironed out and some mistakes avoided. Despite its obvious faults, given a choice between what we’ve got now and what we had for most of the Coalition years, I know which I would choose!
While I agree with the OP on the errors we made in coalition, I do not agree that Confidence & Supply would have been a better option. We’d have got even less influence yet still have taken the flak for Tory policies. Definitely we should have demanded proportional representation (and without a referendum).
Comparison with the DUP is comparing apples and Oranges (pardon the pun). The DUP has a big advantage over us in its ability to hold a Tory government to ransom, because of its detachment from mainland British politics and not being in competition for votes with the Tories. Also its vote is intensely tribal; DUP voters are not going to switch to Sinn Fein because they are dissatisfied with the deal the DUP gets. We were right to go into coalition in 2010 (but wrong about how we executed it). We were equally right to refuse any sort of arrangement with the Tories after 2017 — it would have killed us ff completely.
Everyone would like to draw a line under the coalition Tahir. The trouble is that it is not for us but for the electorate to draw that line.
The high-rise estates I used to represent in Walworth/Peckham are taking a very long time to forget. They have an awful lot of coalition “treats” to draw a line under: bedroom tax, benefits’ freeze, week waits for new benefit claims hence the foodbanks, abolition of health in pregnancy grant, abolition of education support allowance, cuts in legal aid, universal credit which disempowers women by treating household income as one.
Our new leader has some wrongs to acknowledge and some apologies to make and then we will have the foundations for a new start.
The claim that the Coalition built more homes in 5 years than the Labour Government did in 13 appears not to tally with the facts. According to figures in the House of Commons Library the average number of house completions per annum under Labour was 154591. Under Cameron’s coalition it fell to 127000 on average, the lowest since the Baldwin administration of the 1920s. Neither of these figures are much to boast about
In terms of pension increases the real terms increases adjusted for inflation are broadly similar at £82 and £85 per annum.
I totally agree with Ruth Bright that it’s for the electorate to draw the line, but it should be for the members to draw a line too. I agree with you that the policies you list were not the policies I thought our party should support. I could understand that the reduction in government spending required by the economic theories supported by our leaders at that time might require those policies, but surely austerity has carried on for far too long without achieving very much.
Members should be given the opportunity to state their views on this and to decide whether or not to carry on with austerity. I’m hoping that some of the policy papers coming to conference will, in effect, decide this but this is too vague.
We need a members’ vote on the general principles backed up by information on the pros and cons. Then our leader can make a clear announcement. If we find ourselves on the losing side then we might have to carry on fighting for the deprived in a different way.
An interesting post on the coalition years but still no acknowledgment of what the party got wrong in my view. Yes, there was a financial situation to deal with but the LibDem MP’s were willing partners in promoting and introducing highly damaging policies.
People and communities will take a long time to forgive the actions of LibDems in government. The worrying thing is that nobody at the top of the party including the MP’s seems to feel they did anything wrong or recognise the damage and misery they caused for individuals,families, and communities.
I’ve given up suggesting a general acknowledgment or statement recognising this should be made by party. It will never happen as the individuals who were part of it don’t believe they did anything wrong.
I was one of the 3 thousand approx. That voted for the coalition at the meeting in Birmingham.I did so on the basis of trusting our leadership they did do some good things that I am proud to be able to point to as Tahir says above, but we were wrong. It was the wrong thing to do by our voters who didn’t want us to do what we did. I deeply regret voting for it now.
Yet another article blaming ‘perception’, rather than facts, for the way we, as a party, are viewed post coalition.
I agree with Ruth Bright’s opening sentence and, if you want a ‘snapshot’ opinion consult the reader comments io today’s Guardian article by Vince Cable on ‘restoring fairness and opportunity’ .
Remember this is the newspaper with a readership mostly sympathetic to this party; I shudder to imagine the response in the Telegraph/Mail, etc.
I was a strong supporter of The Coalition at the time, obviously I was wrong.
The point about the Past is that its fixed, unalterable, all we can do is talk about it. We should certainly decide never to enter Coalition as a Junior Partner again but apart from that I dont see the point of endlessly re-fighting past battles.
I dont actually believe that most Voters care much about The Coalition, the main reason sympathetic people dont back us is because at 9% we dont seem to matter. In the words of an old song “we are here because we are here”.
The decision to enter coalition was overwhelmingly ratified by a vote of members in special conference.
On welfare reform much of the issues of the membership were focused on poor implementation/execution rather than the direction of policy itself as evidenced by conference motions at the time https://www.libdems.org.uk/f11_reforming_the_welfare_system. I find that hard to reconcile with a call for the individuals who were part of it to ignore any good achieved and simply apologise for their work in government.
John Marriott sets out the obvious including the fact that is we get PR we may have to do it again.
Assuming Tahir gives us common sense is proving correct, he does.
I am of the same view of colleagues who realise the coalition also did things good and bad, yet fail to see this rehash of apology and handwringing, as the necessary answer.
Nick Clegg apologised for tuition fees years ago. Ed Davey on immigration here. Others could too, including Vince. But have any stopped to think the participants see that as a period of great difficulty but the exercise of real ability, in making for actual stability. The period since in both parties and all our nations, has been division and fiasco.
I am centre left on many things but see the right and left drift in politics as a disaster.
This party failed not because it’s politicians was at the centre of government. This party failed not because it’s policies were at the centre of the spectrum. It failed because it went along with some right wing claptrap, and was shafted by the fake news that the Tories had completely changed.
The era now is one for new and positive ideas and attitude.
Self flagellation is good for nobody but those with self love mixed with self loathing.
Not very liberal nor Liberal Democrat.
Overall I was proud that we participated in the coalition, it was good to witness Liberal Democrats taking part in national government and contribute to some worthwhile decision making. Yes looking back and being wise after the event we could and should have been much tougher and demanded more for our cooperation. It does seem strange when people say they cannot forgive the Lib Dems when the party that instigated most of the policies they
abhor is still in power, at the moment??
Might we help ourselves, our party and our nation by issuing a clear and honest “report card” on our performance in government?
Might the regular issuing of such “report cards”, which include the good, the bad and the in between, raise standards of performance, self-appraisal, political discussion and public assessment?
expats: Right, because a handful of Momentum-supporting keyboard warriors are representative of the public as a whole. If you say so….