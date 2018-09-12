Coalition Years – The Good, The Bad and What of the Future

I wanted to do an article on the coalition years by looking at what we did well, what we could have done better and the consequence post-coalition. I want to make it clear that I was not in favour of an alliance with the Tories and would have preferred to have supported the Tories on a case-by-case basis (a bit like the DUP) with the main proviso that we get PR (and not a billion pounds) first before offering support. I would not have advocated joining the government because it’s difficult to critically question your partner in government and take credit for your policies. I wouldn’t quite go as far as holding up furry handcuffs as Linda did (I believe) in Birmingham but I felt it was a mistake to go into coalition with the Tories simply because they cannot be trusted.

Liberal Democrat cabinet ministers and other senior ministry proved their high calibre in government. They did a great job and were easily equal to any Tory minister. Our party brought forward some excellent initiatives that have benefited this country: the Green bank, pupil premium, increased support for mental health patients, same-sex marriage legislation and reducing the threshold where you start to pay tax to name but a few achievements.

Thirteen years of Labour government marginally increased pensions whereas we, led by Steve Webb, introduced the triple lock on the state pension. In the five years we were in government we built more homes than labour had done in the last thirteen years. Other achievements can be seen in an article written for LDV by Robin Bennett dated Friday 19th May 2017: https://www.libdemvoice.org/achievements-of-the-libdems-in-coalition-20102015-54382.htm

In my opinion, we made a number of strategic mistakes during the coalition. One of the biggest was to unsuccessfully take the press on (especially when the other two parties were backing off). The media in this country is very tightly split based on loyalty and politics. A consequence for us has been that the print media have almost ignored us. The impact of that has been gradual, other news media have not reported what we have been doing and saying. Our message is not getting through to the general public. I regularly hear on the doorsteps “But what are the Liberal Democrats doing on…”. Our effort to deliver a liberal message is not being listened to through mass media, although we get a limited hearing on Brexit.

We did not take a long-term view when we went into coalition. For me the most important single change to secure was PR, and we didn’t. If we had secured PR, we would today have had a sizeable presence in Parliament, and for me, all wrongs would have eventually been righted from this single change.

We failed to project the liberal view repeatedly and align those views with our policies when we were in government. Consequently, the public still asks what does the Liberal Democrat party stand for? We failed to inform and educate the public on liberalism.

We did not distinguish our achievement from those of the Tories nor did we publically challenge them to establish in the public mind that we were two different parties, yet of equal calibre. The long-term consequence of that is we are seen, incorrectly, as a junior partner in our time in government (or that is what I hear on the doorstep).

Although I wasn’t for the coalition, I acknowledge what we achieved and our challenges. However, it’s time to draw a line under that and look to the future. The future development of this party should be based on a long-term plan, ten to fifteen years hence. Realistically, it will take five to 10 years to re-establish ourselves, Brexit will be a boost, but we need to be wary of false dawns. Many issues need to be addressed for example our image, funding, a clear liberal message to back our policies, re-establishing our base after it was decimated from the loss of so many councillors and increased minority representation at all levels of the party. Lots to do.

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team