A Movement for Liberal Change

One of the most common responses to Vince Cable’s suggestions about “creating a movement” and “supporters” has been to focus on the army of people who already help us locally with leaflet delivery, cake-baking, fund-raising and loyal votes. I support the idea that those links should be greater and that we should involve supporters in the national party rather than just backing a local candidate or two. However, Vince’s ideas go a great deal further.
He quotes from the resolution on strategy agreed at our Southport Conference in March. That commits us “To create a political and social movement which encourages people to take and use power in their own lives and communities at every level of society”. When I wrote those words, they were connected to two other commitments:
“Developing a mass campaigning movement both within and outside the party that is of a scale and effectiveness to match the scale of our ambitions, which supports both elections and issue-led campaigns;
Run issue-led local and national campaigns to help create a liberal society and secure immediate change though harnessing pressure from outside the political system with our own power within it”.
This was my second attempt to build the concept of a movement into my Party’s thinking in place of the model of a traditional party. (I prefer my original wording from 1970 about “campaigning inside and outside the institutions of the political establishment” rather than “harnessing” others, but that may be a minor difference).
In 1970, the success of the community politics idea set out immediately after the commitment to a campaigning movement in the resolution, led us to forget the context which would enable us to build from community politics. That context was about using local relationships to “start from where people are” rather than asking them to make an immediate commitment to a formal party with all its rules and policies. It was about campaigning to involve people in changing policies and government practice NOW – the sort of campaigning which has taken off in the internet age because people are free to support specific changes without having to buy into a party. It was about campaigning to change hearts and minds rather than only connecting with the minority of people who already agree with us about most things.
I am disappointed by the lack of ambition amongst Liberal Democrat colleagues. We do not have to appeal only to people who already agree with us about most things. “The educated bourgeoisie” (Keynes’s phrase) is not our only allies. We must not write off the people who should be the most important beneficiaries of a liberal society – those who feel “left behind” by political élites, voiceless, impoverished and powerless in the modern world. If we want to help change their lives, we need a movement which engages, involves and empowers them.
We should be asking how to create that campaigning movement and not just contesting the arid details of structures and constitutions.
* Cllr Gordon Lishman is a member of the Federal Board and Acting Chair of the Social Liberal Forum, although neither body can be assumed always to agree with him,
As I’ve said elsewhere, Gordon, your position seems to be a very good statement of objectives regarding what we might want out of a supporters’ scheme. I as such agree with most of your post, but I’m very far from convinced that Vince’s specific plans actually take us in this direction. Indeed I specifically fear that aspects of the plans will simply end up significantly centralising power onto HQ and the party leadership rather than giving anything meaningful into community politics or helping us reach out to any great degree.
However arid the constitutional details may be, it is vital that we get them right, and it would surely be wrong to ask members to vote for a scheme just on the grounds that they agree with the rough zeitgeist around it – a sloppy or bad implementation of good principles can be catastrophic for getting those principles enacted.
I agree with Gordon’s “minor difference” – as well as the rest!
It is not too difficult to say that Liberalism is about changing the balance of power within society. Showing that we mean it and offering a an appropriate style of operating as a political force is the hard bit – especially in some of our most hard-pressed communities, but it can be done.
In his current Liberator piece Tony Greaves poses the question “Why worry about about a party I’ve been fighting all my life, led by a pretty hopeless man who seems to be living in the past?” He goes on to offer a clear-eyed analysis of what is going on inside Labour (insofar as that is possible!).
In our conversations about becoming more of a “movement”, it is worth remembering that many decades ago people took seriously the idea of Labour as the obvious movement for change. Hence my joy when people say “You lot are on the side of the people unlike our local Labour Party.” They don’t mean it in a superficial populist sense.
There are honest socialists with an integrity that can be respected inside Labour with whom I am happy to argue and ultimately disagree with.
A crude distinction I have often used is that socialism tends to see change depending on shifting money whereas liberals are primarily about shifting power. Of course there is an overlap in terms of ultimate destinations but the way you travel on the journey now is crucial. That was an important element in Gordon’s 1970s vision and we still need it.
James Baillie, above, warns wisely “Indeed I specifically fear that aspects of the plans will simply end up significantly centralising power onto HQ and the party leadership rather than giving anything meaningful into community politics or helping us reach out to any great degree.”
We should never forget that many of the people to whom this increase in central power would be given are directly responsible for the disastrous decisions and policies which smashed the Party as a effective political force across the years since 2007.
That they apparently find the increased use of plebiscites an attractive solution is a worry. We know the people in the C20th century that argued for and exploited these.
If memory serves, the SDP argued against the Liberal Party policy that any member could turn up at its Assembly and vote on policy.
Yesterday Ed Davey wrote that ‘a central tenet of Liberalism is trust the people’ .
Gladstone wrote, “Liberalism is trust of the people tempered by prudence”.
There is a world of difference between the two.
@ Geoff Reid, you say,
“A crude distinction I have often used is that socialism tends to see change depending on shifting money whereas liberals are primarily about shifting power”.
I’m afraid the two things – money and power – go together in the modern world, as they always did, Geoff.
@Geoff Reid – “socialism tends to see change depending on shifting money whereas liberals are primarily about shifting power”
I love that. Can I steal it?
“Developing a mass campaigning movement both within and outside the party that is of a scale and effectiveness to match the scale of our ambitions”
How do we reconcile that with our campaigning strategy of ruthlessly narrow targeting? We don’t get air time in the national press, so most people will only hear from us if an activist knocks on the door or sticks a focus leaflet through it. Will our new registered supporters all be immediately despatched to target seats?
The “mass” bit seems to be missing.
Sorry you find many of us lacking ambition, Cllr Lishman. I was ambitious once; but in a more pragmatic way. I never really thought that ‘Liberalism’ was the answer to everything. My interest was nearly always based on getting things done locally rather than nationally and thirty years as a councillor working with colleagues of all political persuasions and some, who officially had none, taught me the value of compromise.
However, what I always felt distinguished the Liberals from the rest – and why I was an active member for nearly forty years – is best summed up by the Bobby Kennedy quote: “Some men see things as they are and say why. I dream of things that never were and say, why not?”