A Movement for Liberal Change

One of the most common responses to Vince Cable’s suggestions about “creating a movement” and “supporters” has been to focus on the army of people who already help us locally with leaflet delivery, cake-baking, fund-raising and loyal votes. I support the idea that those links should be greater and that we should involve supporters in the national party rather than just backing a local candidate or two. However, Vince’s ideas go a great deal further.

He quotes from the resolution on strategy agreed at our Southport Conference in March. That commits us “To create a political and social movement which encourages people to take and use power in their own lives and communities at every level of society”. When I wrote those words, they were connected to two other commitments:

“Developing a mass campaigning movement both within and outside the party that is of a scale and effectiveness to match the scale of our ambitions, which supports both elections and issue-led campaigns;

Run issue-led local and national campaigns to help create a liberal society and secure immediate change though harnessing pressure from outside the political system with our own power within it”.

This was my second attempt to build the concept of a movement into my Party’s thinking in place of the model of a traditional party. (I prefer my original wording from 1970 about “campaigning inside and outside the institutions of the political establishment” rather than “harnessing” others, but that may be a minor difference).

In 1970, the success of the community politics idea set out immediately after the commitment to a campaigning movement in the resolution, led us to forget the context which would enable us to build from community politics. That context was about using local relationships to “start from where people are” rather than asking them to make an immediate commitment to a formal party with all its rules and policies. It was about campaigning to involve people in changing policies and government practice NOW – the sort of campaigning which has taken off in the internet age because people are free to support specific changes without having to buy into a party. It was about campaigning to change hearts and minds rather than only connecting with the minority of people who already agree with us about most things.

I am disappointed by the lack of ambition amongst Liberal Democrat colleagues. We do not have to appeal only to people who already agree with us about most things. “The educated bourgeoisie” (Keynes’s phrase) is not our only allies. We must not write off the people who should be the most important beneficiaries of a liberal society – those who feel “left behind” by political élites, voiceless, impoverished and powerless in the modern world. If we want to help change their lives, we need a movement which engages, involves and empowers them.

We should be asking how to create that campaigning movement and not just contesting the arid details of structures and constitutions.

* Cllr Gordon Lishman is a member of the Federal Board and Acting Chair of the Social Liberal Forum, although neither body can be assumed always to agree with him,