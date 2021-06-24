Catherine Royce

We need to shout about …….. Community choirs

By | Thu 24th June 2021 - 2:58 pm


No sooner are we past the so-called freedom day than the Johnson government finally starts believing in the vaccine programme, having systematically undermined it for the last two months by pretending that vaccinated people pose a risk, should not socialise, travel  and must be treated in the same way as those who have not been vaccinated. This makes a complete nonsense of the vaccination programme and has sent the message to vaccine ‘hesitants’ that there is therefore no point in getting the jab and maybe even that there is something bad about vaccines we aren’t being told. Quite why Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance have allowed themselves to be part of this anti-science strategy is a subject for another time.

I’ve enjoyed watching all those mostly young, male, football fans hugging each other and shouting their heads off over the  last few days, but bearing in mind that very few if any will have been vaccinated, what exactly is going on? – is this a social experiment in herd immunity? Perhaps so, and why not, as most, if not all, of them are very unlikely to be ill enough to need hospital if they do get infected. We do need to test the herd immunity hypothesis; and although it’s unfashionable I still believe it has an important role to play. Many middle and low income countries, which are unable to hoard vaccines far in excess of any possible requirements (e.g. UK and USA) are relying on herd immunity, and are doing a lot better than we are – that’s interesting.

There have been several sporting event pilot studies in England over the last few months but we have not seen the results of any of them, I wonder why that is? Possibly because the results are clear-cut and don’t fit the muddled and contradictory messaging from Ministers? What is very clear is that the current messaging strategy has far more to do with saving the Prime Minister’s political skin than with science.

For context, currently ten times more people are dying every day from alcohol-related diseases than from Covid.

Very belatedly the government is beginning to talk about allowing doubly vaccinated people to skip the returning traveller quarantine, whatever took them so long to catch on? Vaccination works and the data prove it, end of story.

Of course we don’t know every last detail of how long immunity induced by vaccination lasts and whether naturally acquired immunity might last longer, but one thing is for sure, a couple of dozen, mostly doubly-vaccinated OAPs meeting in a draughty community hall for a couple of hours once a week for choir practice do not constitute a risk; to themselves or anyone else, to the community or to the nation, so why are we still not allowed to sing?

I guess it’s because there are no juicy media contracts involved and no powerful lobbyists pushing things along. But community choirs serve a hugely beneficial social function, they provide significant community ‘glue’, low cost entertainment, contribute to local economies and are hugely important to mental health and wellbeing of participants. I don’t know how many community choirs there are, maybe 5,000? -each with 20-50 members, that’s an awful lot of people missing out on something of proven benefit for no purpose.

* Catherine Royce is a medical doctor and was previously PPC for Uxbridge (2001) and Romsey (2017). She is on the Liberal Democrat Women executive and currently a member of the Federal Policy Committee.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Don Manley 24th Jun '21 - 3:51pm

    Couldn’t agree more, as a church choir member. The C of E could push a lot harder. It’s shameful, the lack of guidance. What a debased culture our PM wants to inflict on us!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Hirst
    Ending your life in this context is the last thing you would want to do. So as long as there are adequate safeguards and autonomy is respected assisted dying is...
  • Roland
    @DAVID LANGSHAW "in the playground of a Glasgow shopping centre the security guards moved in to prevent me from taking photos of my daughter and her cousins....
  • Matt (Bristol)
    Jenny -- badoom, tish. Kash Singh, CEO and Founder of OBON, former Inspector with West Yorkshire Police (up to 2012, when he founded One Britain One Nation...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    Lord Dholakia, Steel, Carlile, plus Joanna Lumley, are supporters of this charity, sorry, Daisy is out of touch if she only thinks the BBC, forced national prid...
  • John Littler
    Paul, the LibDems lost 1 seat in 2019 but were the only party gaining 1.2m votes and 80 2nd places, which is due to a rotten borough system...