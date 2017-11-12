We will remember them

Three years ago, 888,246 ceramic poppies were placed around the Tower of London. You can read my account of my visit to see them here.
I found the whole thing incredibly moving and actually distressing in places. I think seeing each individual poppy and realising it meant a life, like my son’s, really hit home.
I can only imagine what it must have been like as the family back home, waiting to hear news of your loved one and hoping that the next knock at the door brought a handwritten letter from them and not a telegram.
On a day like today, you also think of those children growing up today without a parent who has been killed somewhere like Iraq or Afghanistan.
On a day like today, we should be thinking of the common humanity that binds us together, not artificial divisions from our neighbours.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
We all have memories of people we loved but are no more, but it seems appropriate on LDV to remember George Grey M.P who was killed leading his men in Operation Bluecoat in Normandy on 30 July, 1944 – aged 25. A relative of Sir Edward Grey, George was Liberal M.P. for Berwick and the youngest member of the House.
In his last speech, eight weeks before he was killed, he said Britain should be fully involved in European cooperation after the War. He also called for full implemention of the Beveridge Report (and for Beveridge to be appointed to the Cabinet to do so). He also demanded an immediate improvement to Old Age Pensions,
“It may be that such other subjects as housing and social security will have to be left until after the war but old age pensions is a different matter. To allow a reasonable pension does not take steel or material which is needed for the front. All it needs is a Vote from this House and I would point out something we are inclined to forget—that if we are a great nation, as we are, it is largely due to the efforts of those who are now old. Their labours in the prime of life built us up as we are”.
His grave is at Livry in Calvados. If you are ever near, put a poppy on it (red or white).
Appropriately, Beveridge succeeded him as Member for Berwick.