Caron Lindsay

We will remember them

By | Sun 12th November 2017 - 11:30 am

Three years ago, 888,246 ceramic poppies were placed around the Tower of London. You can read my account of my visit to see them here. 

I found the whole thing incredibly moving and actually distressing in places. I think seeing each individual poppy and realising it meant a life, like my son’s, really hit home.

I can only imagine what it must have been like as the family back home, waiting to hear news of your loved one and hoping that the next knock at the door brought a handwritten letter from them and not a telegram.

On a day like today, you also think of those children growing up today without a parent who has been killed somewhere like Iraq or Afghanistan.

On a day like today, we should be thinking of the common humanity that binds us together, not artificial divisions from our neighbours.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

