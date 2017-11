Vince Cable’s message for Remembrance Sunday is below:

It is an honour to have been invited to the National Remembrance Day event at the Cenotaph.

It is almost a century since the end of World War I. My grandfather was captured in a First World War battle, and maltreated in a prison camp. As with many survivors, he suffered from permanently damaged health.

Nearly every family in this country has a relation who was killed, injured or suffered in a major war.

Today we honour their sacrifice