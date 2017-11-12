On leaving the “best job in politics”

It is with a heavy heart that after nearly a decade working for the party in one form or another, I am finally moving on. I started as a press officer a few months into Nick Clegg’s leadership and since last summer I have had the privilege of serving as the party’s Director of Communications. In that time I have managed to clock up three General Elections, three referendums, three party leaders, four chief executives, 18 spring and autumn conferences, nine TV debate ‘spin rooms’, two crucial by-election victories, one Glee Club (I walked out and vowed never to return), one Daily Mail hatchet job, and snuck references to Milton Keynes (#cityofdreams) into two party leaders’ conference speeches. I even met my wife Thais at a Lib Dem conference.

The most memorable moment for me came a few minutes after the first ITV Leader’s Debate in April 2010. I was in the spin room at the Manchester Hilton when all the journalists in my eye line started rushing to the back of the room. I turned to see that Peter Mandelson had wafted in, with a swarm of cameras, Dictaphones and shorthand notebooks forming around him within seconds. I edged a little closer, in time to hear the opening words of his no doubt carefully crafted response: “Nick Clegg won”. The full sentence was “Nick Clegg won on style but Gordon Brown won on substance”, but when the Dark Lord of Spin acknowledges in any form at all that your guy won, you know you have stepped through the looking glass.

That night changed the course of our party’s fortunes, but it also changed my life. I had joined the press office of a party that hadn’t been in national government for decades, with no expectation that would be changing any time soon. A few short years later I would be working in 10 Downing Street. And five years on from that fateful night in Manchester, I would be sat at two in the morning in the smoky front room of Nick Clegg’s flat in south west Sheffield, as the scale of our 2015 collapse began to become apparent, helping him to write a resignation speech.

I have always been incredibly proud of the choice we made to join the coalition, and of the difference we have made to millions of people’s lives as a result. And I was proud – once the dust had settled – to see the way that speech struck a chord with so many people and the way it soon began to feel not like the end of something but, perhaps, the beginning of something instead.

When I was asked by Tim Farron and Tim Gordon to return to LDHQ as Director of Communications last summer, shortly after the referendum, I felt the opportunity to play a key role in the party’s fightback was too good to pass up. It gave me the opportunity to influence the party’s message in a way that I had long felt was necessary: focusing first and foremost on communicating our values and picking our political and policy battles based on what they said about the sort of people we are. Hence the use of ‘open, tolerant and united’ as a shorthand way of communicating what we stand for and the focus on issues like Brexit, the rights of EU citizens and the refugee crisis. The intention going into 2017 was to expand our message so that we had a substantive response to the crisis in our NHS and social care system (the penny on income tax being the most eye-catching element) and on the economy. That plan was rudely interrupted by an unexpected election and a change of the top of our party, but there is no one better placed to pick up these themes with seriousness and credibility than Vince.

Obviously, I didn’t do any of that on my own. It was all hand in glove with the direction set for us by Tim Farron as leader, informed by the party’s research and built on the expertise, dedication and talent of staff in LDHQ. I have had the privilege to lead a Press Office that has been praised repeatedly by national journalists, not to mention described as ‘the most entertaining thing in politics’; a policy team that produced the most credible manifesto of any party; and a digital content team that, if resourced in peacetime the way it was during the election campaign, is capable of brilliant things.

As far as I’m concerned, being Director of Communications for the Liberal Democrats is the best job in politics. I’m not giving it up lightly, but Thais and I have recently moved out of London (to Milton Keynes, naturally) and our daughter Penny was born shortly after the election. Life comes at you fast sometimes and it feels like the right time to hand the baton on. If you fancy the gig, you can apply here.

* Phil Reilly was Nick Clegg's speechwriter and Director of Communications for the Party until November 2017