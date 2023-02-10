Welcome to my day: 10 February 2023 – we didn’t win in West Lancashire…

I’m standing in for Caron today, so today will be slightly different to a usual Friday…

So, we had the overnight result in the West Lancashire Parliamentary by-election and it wasn’t exactly one of the great Liberal Democrat by-election triumphs…

Ashley Dalton (Labour) – 14,068 votes (62.3%, +10.2%)

Mike Prendergast (Conservatives) – 5,742 votes (25.4%, -10.9%)

Jonathan Kay (Reform UK) – 994 votes (4.4%, +0.1%)

Jo Barton (Liberal Democrats) – 918 votes (4.1%, -0.8%)

Peter Cranie (Green) – 646 votes (2.9%, +0.5%)

Howling Laud Hope (Monster Raving Loony) – 210 votes (0.9%, new)

Firstly, thanks to Jo for flying the flag in a constituency where we are unrepresented at principal authority level and where our highest vote share since merger was 14% in 2005 (Richard Kemp was our candidate then). That might smack of post-event expectations management, but West Lancashire probably wouldn’t fall to us in the event of a 1906-style landslide.

There was better news elsewhere though, with splendid wins in Cheltenham and North Yorkshire…

Battledown (Cheltenham) council by-election result: LDEM: 52.0% (+12.9)

CON: 36.1% (-10.1)

GRN: 9.3% (+0.7)

LAB: 2.6% (-3.5) Votes cast: 1,685 Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) February 9, 2023

Masham and Fountains (North Yorkshire) council by-election result: LDEM: 62.7% (+37.3)

CON: 37.3% (-7.0) No Ind (-30.3) as prev. Votes cast: 2,150 Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) February 9, 2023

We’ll have the full ALDC report in due course, but you do get an increasing sense that, where there is an obvious means of beating a Tory, the electorate are more than willing to choose it, which doesn’t bode well for the boys and girls in blue.

The New Stateman’s polling model got the Labour and Conservative vote shares yesterday right to within 0.2%, and is suggesting that, based on their calculations, the Conservatives would lose 227 seats at a General Election, with Labour up 222 to 424 seats and the Liberal Democrats up to 22 seats. And with the Conservatives seemingly only able to unite around being beastly to migrants, it’s increasingly difficult to see how they could turn this around.

One of my successors as a member of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee offers his take on his first meeting later today, and given how important the internationalist strand of our Party is likely to be in the months and years ahead, it’s reassuring to know how hard they’re working.

Other than that, the day is wide open so, if you’ve got a burning opinion that you’d like to share, go right ahead (bearing in mind our editorial policy, of course)…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.