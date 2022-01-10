Welcome to my day: 10 January 2022 – tax doesn’t need to be taxing…

Good morning, everyone, and welcome!

Your day editor is a slightly wounded one today, as my right shoulder doesn’t appear to have taken kindly to being fallen on three weeks ago. A sign of increasing old age, I fear. But the show must go on, and so it will…

As the Government finds itself in a “cost of living” crisis, a series of decisions already made look like making matters worse. Freezing the personal allowance and tax rate thresholds will bring more people into the income tax bracket, and more into the higher rate bracket too, as noted previously.

Perhaps it is time for Liberal Democrats to remind the public why we introduced the policy we did in Coalition, raising the personal allowance to take the poorest workers out of income tax. Tony Greaves was of the view that we should then have done more to support those beneath the tax threshold. Perhaps a next step should be to raise the National Insurance threshold to match the personal allowance, as this would help those at the bottom end more than further above inflation rises in the personal allowance. It does seem ludicrous and administratively needless to take money away from people only to give it back to them via another mechanism. Or, given that the living wage is more than that, to take money away from those who have just enough to live with dignity. Just a thought…

And what is it with Conservatives and freedom? The MP for Ipswich is seemingly not alone in opposing the idea of jury trials – apparently the people are the enemy of the people now. They act on the Colston 4 verdict at their peril though, having apparently forgotten that, if you give yourself powers as a Government, you should first reflect on what an extremist government of a different colour might do with them. Mind you, they’re a pretty extremist government…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.