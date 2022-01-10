NewsHound

Dentist staffing crisis as almost 1,000 walk away

By | Mon 10th January 2022 - 1:08 pm

Data acquired by the Liberal Democrats has revealed a growing dentist staffing crisis as almost 1,000 practitioners have walked away from the profession in the past twelve months.

Official figures show there were 23,733 dental practitioners in 2021 – 951 fewer than the previous year, leaving more patients struggling to get the dental care they need.

The information, first covered in the Express, was published in response to a Parliamentary Question by Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey, who is calling for urgent action to ensure people can get the treatment they need.

Commenting, Ed Davey MP said:

The lack of NHS dentists across the country is a real crisis for people.

As well as being unable to sort out dental pain in the short term, people are storing up problems for the future without regular check ups.

The Conservatives talk a good game about the NHS, but leaving so many people without access to a dentist shows just how little they really care about the nation’s health.

  • Jenny Barnes 10th Jan '22 - 1:49pm

    In my experience NHS dentistry has been unavailable for about 30 years. I suspect the same will happen to the NHS in general – yes it exists and theoretically does the job, but IRL you have to go private to get proper timely treatment.

  • Barry Lofty 10th Jan '22 - 2:32pm

    As someone who believes that the NHS has been a wonderful innovation and something our country should be proud of, but to be realistic it is becoming very dysfunctional for so many reasons. Our experience with NHS dentistry is that since Brexit and the return to their countries of many East European dentists, our local NHS dentists service and quality quickly evaporated, my wife needed urgent treatment and could not get an appointment let alone get the help she needed, which made us look urgently to the private sector which we did and were grateful for the marvellous treatment and back up we received, but what a worry for people who cannot afford to go private, well done Sir Ed for highlighting this huge problem.

  • Roland 10th Jan '22 - 2:42pm

    It would be helpful to see the actual answer to Ed’s question and thus dig a little deeper.
    Is dentistry like GP’s and HGV drivers, where the demographics are such that there are too many rapidly approaching retirement and too few entering the profession.

