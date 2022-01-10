Mark Valladares

Email on Number 10 drinks party “adding insult to injury” – Ed Davey

By | Mon 10th January 2022 - 8:34 pm

Responding to reports by ITV News that Downing Street staff were invited to a drinks party in the Number 10 garden during the national lockdown on May 20 2020, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

This is yet more evidence that while the vast majority of people were sticking to the rules, those in Number Ten were breaking them.

It is a kick in the teeth for everyone who has sacrificed so much during the pandemic, from those who weren’t able to visit loved ones in hospital to nurses left wearing binbags as PPE.

To add insult to injury, on the very same day that the Culture Secretary said people could only meet in pairs outdoors, it seems Boris Johnson’s staff were holding a boozy party in Downing Street.

Millions of people are rightly furious and fed up of a Prime Minister who not only allowed his colleagues to flagrantly break the rules – but has repeatedly lied to the public about it. Sue Gray’s inquiry must interview Boris Johnson personally and include this and any other parties held at Number Ten held during lockdown.

