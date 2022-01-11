Antony Hook

Liberal Democrats must speak out for jury trials

By | Tue 11th January 2022 - 8:49 am

When anyone attacks the jury system, Liberal Democrats should be vocal and prominent in defending it.

Just a few days into 2022 we saw, after the acquittal of the Colston 4, a sustained attack from Conservative voices. Their target was not just the verdict but on the jury system generally.
Juries are a precious safeguard of freedom. Our party has said so many times in our policy papers. The fight to establish juries as the fundamental deciders of whether a defendant is guilty or not was hard won. It was a struggle over centuries. It is a story entwined with the anti-establishment roots of the Liberal Democrats.

Last week’s mudslinging at the “the lamp by which liberty shines” (as Lord Bridge once called juries) is not the first bout of Tory anti-juryism. But it is particularly disquieting, albeit foreseeable, to hear it from buddies of the present government. The words of Conservative journalists and backbenchers are often used to scout positions and for ministers to stoop down to later.

Tory ministers have a record of trying to upend constitutional safeguards for partisan interest. Attempting to prorogue parliament to prevent votes on Brexit in Autumn 2019 was perhaps the worst example. The astonishing, repeated coincidences of donations with honours or policy outcomes is another. It is easy to imagine that this dangerous government might seek to interfere with the jury system.

We saw Conservatives falsely claim the Bristol jury had ignored the law or the judge’s directions. There is no evidence that the jury did this. There were defences in law available to the Colston 4 defendants. It was open to the jury to find that factual circumstances existed which meant one or more of the defences applied.

Other Conservatives said the verdict was “political”. I am not sure in what sense they were using the term but it was clearly suggesting that jurors had been influenced by considerations they should not have placed importance on.

At least one Conservative MP said something must be done to stop juries returning such verdicts in future. A tabloid called for actions against “woke juries”.

Even if the Bristol jury did acquit in spite the evidence and law (and it must be stressed there is no evidence they did that – it was open to them to acquit because of the evidence and law) then I would point out that that possibility is a purpose of a jury. Twelve randomly selected local residents are intended to be a safety against lawmakers or prosecutors or judges having gotten away from the ordinary person’s standard of fair play.

Other countries go further than us and use juries in many civil cases. Some jurisdictions involve juries or panel of citizens in the planning system.

Our jury system was prominently defended last week by working lawyers and retired judges and prosecutors. To give him his due, Jacob Rees-Mogg broke with the right of his party for a few minutes to defend the jury system too.

Liberal Democrats are qualified by our history and values to champion the jury system. The majority of the public who support juries need to know we are on their side. So too, do the people deeply committed to the jury system – working lawyers, human rights campaigners, retired judges and prosecutors among others. You should not assume they know the Liberal Democrats agree with them or that they are convinced we are the strong voices for their values that they deserve. It’s a role we must step strongly into as our political ancestors did.

* Antony Hook was a Liberal Democrat MEP for South East England (2019) and has practised as a barrister since 2003. He is currently Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Kent County Council.

