Welcome to my day – 20 November… the Transgender Day of Remembrance

By | Mon 20th November 2017 - 8:00 am

A rather more sombre opening to this Monday, in deference to the day being marked today. To be honest, I’m not proposing to add much to that introduction, as I suspect that I wouldn’t have much of value to add.

There will be an article dedicated to the day, and I would ask any commenters to show due respect to our transgender friends and colleagues. Please note that I will not show much tolerance to any transphobes who might be minded to offer us the “benefit” of their supposed wisdom. Take it somewhere else.

What else do we have for you? We have some thoughts on taxation policy, in the light of the emergence of the Paradise Papers, and whilst it is a bit late, it does require someone to decide to write the article…

There’s also my now regular preview of this week’s business in the House of Lords – so much more interesting than at the other end – and if someone would like to do something similar for the Commons, it would be welcome.

On a different note, Steffan Aquarone tells the tale of his election triumph in North Norfolk, and what he drew from the experience.

So, that’s it for today, unless anything else turns up… Have a nice day and let’s be careful out there, people…

