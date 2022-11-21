Welcome to my day: 21 November 2022 – showing a little heart…

It’s been an interesting week here at Liberal Democrat Voice. As readers may be aware, we rewrote our editorial policy to reflect what, I would acknowledge, has been the way that we’ve managed the site for some time.

I first became involved in the editorial side of things about a decade or so ago and, as it turned out, it was harder than I had thought at the outset. I came back about five years ago because, well, the team were short-staffed and somebody needed to step up. I have, however, consistently spoken of my personal preference for a culture of mutual self-respect and inclusion. I’m a liberal, obviously, and believe in freedom of expression. And balancing those two concepts has proved… difficult.

That’s partly because there are those who believe in unfettered freedom of expression without consequence. I do get that, but believe that such a thing doesn’t actually exist in reality. The consequences don’t necessarily fall upon the commenter, and having an individual torn to shreds by other participants might well deter other people from expressing similar views going forward. Sometimes, people use their freedom of expression to limit or deny freedoms to others.

All of this means that moderation, and decisions in terms of what we will and won’t publish, pull me in both directions. I inevitably end up compromising on conflicting principles in order to protect the vulnerable, or to maintain an orderly debate in the face of individuals who just want to provoke an angry response. That tension between tenets of liberalism can create inconsistencies from time to time, which I don’t apologise for. I do apologise, however, if through a lack of awareness, individuals or groups are needlessly hurt or offended by my decisions.

But enough of the internal workings of the site.

It was Parliament Week last week, and Michal Siewniak writes for us of events in his community to mark the event. His enthusiasm for our democracy might perhaps be more overtly shared by our political leaders.

Paul Reynolds has been a stranger for a while, and I’m particularly pleased to publish a piece from him on economic growth and sustainability.

One of the oldest pieces of legislation on the statute books is the 1352 Treason Act. I’ve been to an exhibition looking at the evolving history of treason, and thought that a review might be interesting.

I might even review the coming week in the Lords, but can guarantee some press releases for your delectation and delight.

And so, with that, it’s time to get another day at Liberal Democrat Voice underway. I hope that it’s a good one for you all.