Lib Dems mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

Sun 20th November 2022

Today we join organisations around the world in honouring those trans and gender diverse people who have lost their lives in the past year as a result of violence on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

327 trans people murdered. Most of them from marginalised groups. You can read their names and some details about their lives and what happened to them here. Half came from just three countries, Mexico, the US and Brazil. Read each one of their names and think of that life needlessly lost and then go and do your bit to create a world where this doesn’t happen, where trans people can live without fear.

Each one of these names was a human being with hopes, interests, emotions, ambitions. All they wanted to do was get on with their lives in peace.

There are very few names from Europe on this list and none from the UK. However, this does not mean that we are off the hook. Figures released last month showed that hate crimes against transgender people recorded by Police in England and Wales had soared by 56% in the past year.  It’s hardly surprising in a toxic atmosphere where here are daily anti trans stories in the media.  Then we had the revolting spectacle this Summer of Conservative leadership candidates falling over themselves to be the loudest anti trans voice.

Here’s how some Liberal Democrats have marked the day, starting with our official group for LGBT+ people:

Today marks Trans Day of Remembrance, a deeply poignant observance for the LGBTQ+ community as we recognise, reflect and honour the lives of our trans siblings who were sadly taken from us too soon, particularly the 390 recorded lives lost since last year.

Despite Trans Day of Remembrance (#TDoR) marking the culmination of Trans Awareness Week, it’s important to note that we must continue to bring awareness to the injustice and prejudice that remain rife in society, in addition to shining a light on activists and trailblazers.)

We also reaffirm our commitment to tackling hate crimes and upholding the rights of all trans and non-binary people at home and abroad.)

Today is #TransDayOfRemembrance, a time when we remember all those who’ve lost their lives simply for being who they are.

@LibDems believe everyone has the right to be their authentic self, free from harassment & intimidation, and we won’t stop fighting for that better future.)

(Tweet from Harry Marston: Picture of Helen Morgan MP with Trans Rights are Human Rights emblem. Harry Marston tells her “your allyship to LGBTQ+ people is so valued, long may our parliamentary parties commitment for rights and equality for all continue.”)

As liberals, we can’t stand for the constant targeting of a whole group of people and we need to make sure that we show love for the trans people in our lives and amplify their voices and lived experience.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

