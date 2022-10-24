Welcome to my day: 24 October 2022 – exit Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, pursued by bear…

And so, true to form, a man without loyalty to anyone but himself bails out, leaving his supporters in the lurch. Given how many times he did exactly that as Prime Minister, one does wonder how, indeed why, people keep falling for his schtick.

Does this mean that we have a coronation for the leadership of the Conservative Party, or will Johnson supporters opt to switch to Penny Mordaunt in the hope of denying Rishi? Time is short, but such a thing isn’t impossible and, given the membership’s proven judgement, could Rishi win over the members? If the individual who rang Sangita Myska’s show on LBC is to be believed, the answer is no.

But, by the time this column returns next week, we’ll know the answer to both questions…

Elsewhere, congratulations to Charley Hasted of this parish, who was elected unopposed to be the new Chair of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats yesterday. It can be a challenging role, especially when there are those who seem to think that opposing equality and restricting the freedoms of others is acceptable, but I’m confident that they’ll do a perfectly good job of standing up for their membership.

The last outing for the 2020-22 delegation to ALDE Party Council has been confirmed as being to Bratislava, Slovakia on 2-3 December. Liberal Democrat Voice will be previewing the event in due course, and covering it as events unfold.

And, of course, ballot papers for the Party’s internal elections go out tomorrow. I’d encourage every member to take part – it’s our Party and the best way to influence it is to support candidates who think like you do, or who you think will do a good job. Preferably both, of course!

The two treaties that made up the Peace of Westphalia were signed on this day in 1648, thus ending the Thirty Years’ War which had caused the death of approximately eight million Europeans.

Finally, the Liberal Democrat Voice team would like to wish a belated happy birthday to Lord Roger Roberts, who was eighty-seven yesterday. His dedication to liberal values, and determined challenge to the Government of the day in defence of the less fortunate is something to warm the hearts of us all. Hopefully, there’ll be many more to come.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.