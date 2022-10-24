Rishi Sunak – UK’s new Prime Minister

Quite extraordinary times. Immediate reactions from journalists from all countries around the globe. Some joy, uncertainty, consternation and a bit of hope. Most certainly a mixture of emotions.

If someone told me that the last Prime Minister will last less than 50 days, I would not believe it. If someone told me that a new Prime Minister, who actually lost to Liz Truss only 6 weeks ago, will become the new Leader of Britain, I would also not believe.

I suppose that the election of the new Leader of the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister can be looked at from different angles.

Although so much has changed in the UK, for better, in my view the social and political class system is still embedded in the UK. For that reason, I am pleased that a new Prime Minister has an Indian heritage. We should celebrate the fact that the most important and prestigious office in the land will be held by someone from a minority ethnic background. I do hope that it might inspire others, from “hard to reach groups” (or easy to ignore!), to be more engaged in civic and public life. Although I strongly believe that race or faith affiliation should not matter, diversity and inclusion in politics, apart from skills and talents, should be celebrated.

On the other hand, I also wonder whether the process of electing a new Prime Minister should be immediately looked into and possibly reformed. Last two Prime Ministers have not received a mandate from the general public. It is worth noting that Rishi Sunak has won a backing of around 180 MP’s, which was enough to become the Prime Minister. Should the public have an opportunity to express its views of the political and economic direction of the UK? Or was it better, due to national and global political instability, to simply elect a new Leader and address some of the key issues, which are affecting Britain today?

Whatever we think, wherever we stand on the political spectrum, today marks another historic day in British politics. It has been a few very busy months in the UK. It often felt like watching a horror movie or a bad soap opera. The new government must be held accountable to every single action it takes. The Conservative Party has already had 12 years to deliver for people in Britain. I personally have had enough of chaos and “political dramas”. It is time to see some tangible outcomes of their decisions.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.